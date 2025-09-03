On the ESPN Footy Podcast, the team discusses how Ben Keays' versatility and goal-kicking ability could have a huge impact on the Crows' finals campaign. (0:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks admits he was wrong about Taylor Walker.

Nicks had been trumpeting Walker as playing his best football in a late-career renaissance.

Then, the Crows coach watched an in-house tribute to Walker ahead of his 300th AFL game that encompassed the key forward's 17 seasons.

"There are times I've stood in front of you guys and said: 'I think Tex has played some of his best footy in the last few years'," Nicks told reporters on Wednesday.

"I got that wrong.

"Going back over his 300 (games), there's some footy he played through there that is just on another level again.

"So it was nice to go back, even as a coach who has watched a lot of footy, and see it again and see how good he has been across the journey - and it has been a long one."

Walker will become the fifth Crow to reach the 300-game milestone when he faces Collingwood in Thursday night's qualifying final.

The 35-year-old joins Andrew McLeod (340 games), Tyson Edwards (321), Mark Ricciuto (312) and Ben Hart (311) in the rare club.

"He's huge for our football club and he's huge for the state," Nicks said.

"There's a lot out there about maybe things, mistakes, that he may have made across the journey.

"But there's so many positives, things that Tex has done for our community, especially, and outside of footy.

"We were able to look at that ... see some of the things he's done across that journey, and why he's put up on a pedestal and why people love to watch him, both on and off the field."