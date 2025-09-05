Open Extended Reactions

Jordan De Goey is free to play in Collingwood's AFL preliminary final after escaping with a fine for rough conduct over his high contact with Adelaide's Josh Worrell.

And Worrell, who caught Magpies forward Lachie Schultz high in a separate incident, is also available for the Crows' semifinal against GWS or Hawthorn.

Worrell wasn't charged over the Schultz contact, but teammate Mark Keane has been fined for striking Magpies veteran Steele Sidebottom.

Jordan De Goey is free to play in the preliminary final. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

De Goey came under scrutiny from the match review officer when he came across Worrell in an attempt to smother a kick during Thursday night's qualifying final.

He hit Worrell high with a glancing blow in the same action.

Fortunately for Collingwood, the incident was graded as careless conduct, low impact and high contact.

It means De Goey can accept a $2000 fine with an early guilty plea, rather than missing the Pies' preliminary final in a fortnight through suspension.

A medium impact finding would have led to a one-match ban.

De Goey, who starred in Collingwood's 24-point win over Adelaide, was adamant his action was "just a smother" and that he had nothing to worry about.

"It was just a simple one, I actually blocked the ball with my leg," De Goey told the Seven Network post-match.

"The replay shows the ball comes off my leg. It's just a smother.

"I think I got to the ball so it wasn't like I've just gone past and clipped him at all.

"Obviously hit the ball first and then we braced for contact, both of us."

De Goey tallied 26 disposals, six clearances and a goal in Collingwood's 11.13 (79) to 8.7 (55) victory over the minor premiers.

The explosive midfielder has found form and fitness at the right time of year after returning last month from a long injury lay-off.

"He's had a 12-month preseason so he should be ready to go," Magpies captain Darcy Moore told Fox Footy.

"He's had so many setbacks but he is one of the guys who is peaking at the right time."

Worrell wasn't seriously hurt in the De Goey incident and finished as one of Adelaide's major ball-winners.

Keane can accept a $6250 fine for his strike on Sidebottom -- down from $10,000.

It was Keane's sixth offence, graded as careless conduct, low impact and high contact.