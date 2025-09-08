The Red Time team discusses whether a flag from outside the top four this season would be as memorable as Brisbane's 2024 run or the Bulldogs' fairytale in 2016. (1:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Who should you be tipping in the second week of AFL finals? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

The week kicks off with Adelaide hosting Hawthorn in a Friday night blockbuster, before Brisbane and Gold Coast go head-to-head in a huge rivalry clash at the Gabba on Saturday night.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 154

Certainty and why: Everyone's down on the Crows and high on the Hawks after the first week of finals. But this Adelaide side didn't luck into the minor premiership.

Upset and why: The Suns are coming off the biggest win in club history, don't have to travel, and get a beaten and bruised Lions team ripe for the picking.

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Hawthorn

Brisbane vs. Gold Coast

Matt Walsh

Season total: 144

Certainty and why: I think the Lions, despite injuries, will bounce back at home.

Upset and why: Hawks are more likely to upset the Crows, but I still won't tip them.

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Hawthorn

Brisbane vs. Gold Coast

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 154

Certainty and why: I'm still going to stick with Brisbane and expect them to respond, as much as they'll be undermanned...

Upset and why: Love what the Hawks are doing, they were my smokey going into finals and I think they can go pretty far.

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Hawthorn

Brisbane vs. Gold Coast

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 151

Certainty and why: The fairytale will most likely end here for the Suns. Brisbane have won the last seven between these two at the GABBA.

Upset and why: Based on finals experience, the Hawks have the edge over the Crows in this one.

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Hawthorn

Brisbane vs. Gold Coast