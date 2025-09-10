Cats star verbally abuses photographer at training

Open Extended Reactions

Geelong star Bailey Smith has singled out a female photographer at Cats training in a heated exchange, unhappy with being snapped while receiving treatment.

Smith walked towards the photographer, working near the boundary line during the open training session, after the images were taken.

The 24-year-old, second favourite for the Brownlow Medal, then launched an expletive-laden tirade at the News Corp snapper.

The incident happened in front of journalists, photographers and camera operators on Wednesday.

After walking away, Smith then turned around to direct more words at the photographer.

It is the second time the same photographer has been singled out by Smith this season.

Geelong coach Chris Scott was fuming earlier in the season when a conversation between he and Smith was broadcast at training.

Scott later said: "If they keep doing that stuff, we won't let them in, because it was so misleading, the way that was reported."

Smith has been among the Cats' best players in his first season at the club.

The midfielder was fined for flipping the bird at a fan at Adelaide Oval in April, after a win over the Crows.

Smith recently opened up about his mental health struggles in an All-Australian acceptance interview, detailing how he spent four weeks in a mental health facility.

