'He'll be a Carlton player': Blues CEO on Curnow

Carlton chief executive Graham Wright "wants" to see Charlie Curnow finish his career at the Blues as the disgruntled forward looks to force his way out of the club.

Despite being contracted until the end of 2029, Curnow is intent on moving from Carlton after a difficult personal season and for the club.

The Blues continue to stress the dual Coleman medallist won't be traded, no matter how lucrative a deal might be.

Sydney, Geelong and Gold Coast have emerged as interested suitors in prising Curnow away from Ikon Park.

Before leaving for an off-season trip to the United States, Curnow met with Swans coach Dean Cox.

Charlie Curnow's future at Carlton has been brought into question. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

"We've been very clear from the start that Charlie's a required player, a contracted player for the next four years, and we want to see him finish his career here," Wright said in an interview for Carlton's website.

"It's been a big 12 months for Charlie.

"He's had two or three operations across that period of time.

"He's away on leave at the moment, and we're expecting him back in the next couple of weeks, prior to the to the best-and-fairest, and he'll be a Carlton player going forward."

After crashing to 11th season following two-straight finals appearances, the Blues have undergone major change recently.

Wright succeeded Brian Cook as chief executive, Brad Lloyd departed the club as football manager, to be replaced by Chris Davies from Port Adelaide.

Free agents Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni will land at St Kilda when the trade period begins.

"Both guys being free agents makes it difficult for us," Wright said.

"I think Tom really wanted to stay, but it became a financial decision for him, and us, in fairness.

"We made it very clear we wanted Jack to stay.

"He received a far greater offer at another club and chose to leave.

"When you've got players leaving under free agency it's very difficult."