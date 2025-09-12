Open Extended Reactions

Steven King has been appointed Melbourne's new senior coach, replacing the axed Simon Goodwin.

King is the 28th AFL/VFL senior coach of the club, who chose the Geelong assistant ahead of former Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley and other shortlisted contenders.

The 46-year-old will remain with the Cats until the end of their campaign.

"Melbourne has a rich history, and I feel very humbled to be given this opportunity at one of the oldest professional sporting clubs in the world," King said in a statement.

"I began my AFL career in 1996 and have experienced it all across the past 30 years.

"I'm excited to bring my experience to the club and see what we can achieve, together, from next season and beyond.

"I can't wait to meet the playing group, my fellow coaches, the staff, and the Demon faithful, and start building towards 2026."

Goodwin, who led Melbourne to their 2021 flag, was axed in August with three rounds remaining in the season following a poor run of results over the past two years.

King has now been handed the responsibility of turning around Melbourne's flagging fortunes.