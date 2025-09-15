Who should you be tipping in the third week of AFL finals? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!
The week kicks off with rivals Geelong taking on Hawthorn in a Friday night blockbuster at the MCG, before Collingwood host Brisbane at the same venue in a Saturday twilight contest.
Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.
EXPERT TIPS:
Jake Michaels
Season total: 154
Certainty and why: TBC
Upset and why: TBC
Tips for the week:
Geelong vs. Hawthorn
Collingwood vs. Brisbane
Matt Walsh
Season total: 145
Certainty and why: I think the Cats are primed for this prelim
Upset and why: I would pick the Lions for muy upset if I had to. If thye can play on their terms, they'll give it a shake. But I think the Pies will win.
Tips for the week:
Geelong vs. Hawthorn
Collingwood vs. Brisbane
Jarryd Barca
Season total: 156
Certainty and why: These are both genuine 50-50s but Geelong is the best team in it. As much as I'm loving the way the Hawks are playing, I have to stick with the Cats.
Upset and why: I tipped a Geelong-Brisbane grand final before the finals started so I can't go against my word, even though it wouldn't shock me to see the Pies not only win but win well...
Tips for the week:
Geelong vs. Hawthorn
Collingwood vs. Brisbane
Christian Joly (Champion Data)
Season total: 153
Certainty and why: Geelong has probably been the best team all season and deserve a spot in the Grand Final.
Upset and why: A real toss of the coin battle, but despite their week 1 finals loss, the Lions' end of season form has been stronger than Collingwood's.
Tips for the week:
Geelong vs. Hawthorn
Collingwood vs. Brisbane