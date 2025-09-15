Open Extended Reactions

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey is fresh, firing and determined to pay his Magpie teammates back for allowing him to get his body right for finals.

De Goey, 29, has hit September in scintillating form, after the Magpies put together a program to get the explosive midfielder back to his best after an injury-ravaged two years.

He played just five of the first 10 rounds then wasn't sighted again until round 22, and has played just 10 games this season.

But De Goey burst to life in Collingwood's final round match against Melbourne, then exploded in the qualifying final win over Adelaide.

It has him primed to thrive in Saturday's preliminary final against the Brisbane Lions at the MCG.

"I'm the freshest of the list. I think all the boys have made that pretty clear," De Goey said.

"So the body feels really good.

Jordan De Goey is free to play in the preliminary final after a collision against the Crows. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"And yeah, in a way, I do feel like I need to pay the rest of the team back.

"Because it's such a long year and the boys did such a fantastic job to be in the position they were in, and if they weren't winning, then I wouldn't have been able to do what I did."

De Goey had bone bruising in his knee late in pre-season, and was later sidelined with an achilles issue for much of the year.

"I put my hand up and just said I wasn't right, and I didn't want to keep putting myself out there when I'm nowhere near my best," De Goey said.

"Someone else was going to be able to come in and fill that role and for us, it was Lachie Sullivan.

"He came in and did an enormous job throughout the year.

"At the end of the day, it's a team sport, and I wasn't ready to put myself in a position where I didn't think I could do my best."

De Goey admitted the lay-off had been frustrating, but things started to turn when the Magpies eventually decided to focus on the "long game" and prepare him for finals.

De Goey's comeback was initially delayed when he was concussed in a training collision with teammate Brayden Maynard, before he returned via the VFL in Frankston.

Now the big-game Magpie is ready to shine - but won't put too much stock in the 2023 grand final win over the Lions.

"Obviously, you do take some confidence out of that, being able to play in and win a grand final," he said.

"But for us, new team, new year, new focuses. We're focusing on the here and now and not really worrying about the past."

De Goey was uncertain whether Bobby Hill would return on Saturday, noting it would be a "tough decision" for the coaches and medical staff.

The Norm Smith medallist has played just one AFL game, as the substitute, in three months due to personal reasons, but is back training.