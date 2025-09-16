Open Extended Reactions

Essendon great Tim Watson believes there is no way back for Zach Merrett as the disgruntled Bombers captain continues to push for a way out of the club.

Contracted until the end of 2027, Merrett remains adamant on joining Hawthorn next year in a dramatic escalation of tension with Essendon.

Watson, a former captain and three-time premiership hero, has accepted Merrett will almost certainly be elsewhere next season.

The Bombers have maintained they won't be trading Merrett, or key defender Jordan Ridley, despite the ambition to leave.

"Everything has moved in the wrong direction," Watson told SEN.

"I have said before I don't want him to leave.

"I wanted Essendon to be able to find a way to communicate with him and repair the damage that's been done and the reasons why he wants to leave the club, and convince him that there's a future there for him.

"But at the moment, at the most optimistic moment right now, I cannot see that happening.

"It's now turned into a situation where it's going to be, nigh on impossible for him to come back and play at Essendon."

Zach Merrett's position at Essendon looks to be untenable, according to a club great. Matt Roberts/AFL Photos/Getty Images

Merrett will almost certainly win his sixth Essendon best-and-fairest next month, but it appears inconceivable he could attend the Crichton Medal when he wants to cross to a rival.

Even if the Bombers do stand strong and refuse to trade Merrett, the 29-year-old would have to give up, or be stripped, of the captaincy.

Since it emerged he met with Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell, several Bombers teammates have been publicly critical of Merrett.

"... we talked about Zach and I thought that there's a way back, but the narrative is changing, and I'm not convinced there is a way back," Watson said.

"He certainly can't be the captain anymore.

"I would think whatever is best for the football club is to examine what are the reasons why (Sam) Draper chooses the Brisbane Lions.

"Ridley wants out of the club. Merrett, your captain, wants out of the club.

"Surely the most basic argument around this would be find out the reasons why and fix them.

"Our club is not operating magnificently when you've got these people that don't want to play for you."

Merrett has played 251 games for Essendon since debuting in 2014, becoming one of the club's most decorated players.

But after 12 seasons, he looks to be no closer to winning an elusive premiership with the Bombers.

Having not won a finals game since 2004, Essendon suffered a diabolical run with injuries this year that contributed to them losing 13-straight games to end the season 15th.