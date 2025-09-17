Rohan Connolly and Rocket ponder if Nathan Buckley spruiking openly about the Tasmania Devils vacancy is lessening his chances of securing the coaching job. (1:18)

Nathan Buckley will accept any offer to coach Tasmania's AFL side, as the state's planning commission says a proposed stadium should not be built.

Buckley says he wants to coach the Devils, slated to enter the AFL in 2028, but the stadium remains a sticking point.

Tasmania's planning commission, in a report released on Wednesday, described the proposed roofed stadium at Macquarie Point as "monolithic" and a waste of money.

The commission's recommendation against building the stadium isn't binding, and Tasmania's premier Jeremy Rockliff vowed to continue to fight for the proposed AFL venue.

The premier revealed the price tag for the stadium had again risen, from $945 million to $1.13 billion, but said the planning commission underestimated social and economic benefits.

"I am not going to give up on this project," Rockliff told reporters.

"You cannot put a value on keeping young people in Tasmania and building hope and aspiration."

The AFL reiterated its position that the roofed stadium was a condition of the Devils joining the competition.

Nathan Buckley is the favourite to be named Tasmania's first AFL coach. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

"A clear component of the licence bid from the Tasmanian taskforce was a new roofed stadium at Macquarie Point with a capacity of at least 23,000," the AFL said in a statement.

"The AFL's continued position is that this is a condition for the grant of the 19th licence."

Devils chief executive Brendon Gale held discussions with Buckley on Tuesday about the coaching position.

Asked if he would accept an offer to be the inaugural coach, Buckley said: "The answer is yes."

"I am not sitting here saying like I assume that, expect that (Tasmania offer), this is all open spitballing," Buckley told SEN radio.

"But yeah, I've determined that I would love to coach again.

"If Tassie feel like I am a fit, then I will be there.

"But that is up to them to work out. And beyond that, if that doesn't work out, then I go back to the drawing board."

Buckley was a candidate for Melbourne's head coaching role, given to current Geelong assistant Steven King, but couldn't commit given the prospect of joining Tasmania.

But after meeting with Gale, he was super-keen to join the Devils.

"It was good to have that chat and they will continue on their path and what they need to do as an organisation," Buckley said.

"And the senior coach is but one role that they're looking to investigate and to fill.

"And I am not sure on the timing on that at this point."

Asked what appeals about the job, Buckley replied: "What doesn't?

"It's quite a unique challenge ... you build something from scratch, I think it is attractive to be involved in something like that.

"Tassie is unique ... no matter who represents that state, it will be the state's team, which is pretty unique."

Buckley said the new club was doing everything right in its formation.

"I love their messaging at the moment, I think they're getting everything right," he said.

"All they need to do is get that stadium over the line and the plans are in place, it's ready to roll out, and I think the Devils will be a really strong part of what Tasmania becomes.

"And I'd love to be a part of that."

The Devils recently announced development teams would enter the second-tier VFL and VFLW competitions next year.