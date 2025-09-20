What we learned: Lions just keep plugging the holes; Pies need to embrace youth

Open Extended Reactions

MCG -- Brisbane's premiership defence remains on track after defeating Collingwood by 29 points in their preliminary final at the MCG on Saturday.

It's the Lions' third straight AFL Grand Final berth, with Geelong waiting in next week's decider. The Cats won the last clash between these teams by 38 points just two weeks ago in the qualifying final.

Here's what we learned from the preliminary final:

The Lions have an envious ability to keep plugging the holes

When Joe Daniher retired at the end of last season, there was already enough scepticism about Brisbane's capacity to challenge for back-to-back flags. Particularly when the injury obstacles the Lions encountered last year if anything intensified rather than abated.

Apart from long-term casualties like forward Lincoln McCarthy and key defender Jack Payne -- not to mention a couple now in cotton wool for two years in Keidean Coleman and Tom Doedee -- Brisbane has continued to host a busy medical room. Payne was a particularly significant structural loss, then recently key forward Eric Hipwood and champion and co-skipper Lachie Neale just added to personnel problem.

But the Lions just keep not only finding replacements, but having them perform well on the biggest of stages, just as Logan Morris had managed last September, and the preliminary final win over Collingwood was another example.

Young key forward Ty Gallop has played just five AFL games now, but three of them have been finals, and his three goals on Saturday night all came at critical stages of the contest. He's a big boy, but mobile and smart. Last week, senior teammate Jarrod Berry called him the best contested mark at the club. After this win, skipper Harris Andrews said Gallop was only scratching the surface of his potential.

Ty Gallop kicked three goals for the Lions in the preliminary final. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Sam Marshall has played just 10 senior games, but his eight-disposal first term was instrumental in Brisbane's hot start. Bruce Reville has long been a fan favourite, but was important to this win for far more than cult status once subbed into the contest in the second quarter for the injured Berry.

And that was just typical of how Brisbane spreads the load among so many contributors that calling any of them "lesser lights" or "bit players" misses the point.

Yes, Brisbane has plenty of stars -- like Cam Rayner, whose two goal in the third term inspired his side -- but it also has more players capable of pitching in with an extra level of performance, or even just a cameo which can help bust open a game and deliver a big win, arguably more such players even than Geelong.

It makes them hard to stop, indeed, it sometimes seems Brisbane's opponents are playing a losing game of 'Whack-A-Mole'. Curb one threat, and another just pops its head up elsewhere.