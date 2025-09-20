Open Extended Reactions

Collingwood legend Scott Pendlebury and Brisbane midfielder Jarrod Berry were subbed out of their AFL preliminary final before half-time.

Pendlebury was an early casualty at the MCG on Saturday, lasting just five minutes before going down with a left calf injury.

The 37-year-old immediately headed to the bench and was replaced by youngster Roan Steele.

Scott Pendlebury was subbed out with calf tightness. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Berry dislocated his left shoulder for the second time this season when he reached out in an attempt to tackle Magpies star Nick Daicos.

Play had to be held up minutes later as Berry was leaving the field when Collingwood were about to launch an attack.

Berry, who was replaced by Bruce Reville, was also subbed out of Brisbane's win over Fremantle in round 23 with a dislocated shoulder.

He returned three weeks later in the qualifying final against Geelong.

Pendlebury has signed to play on for a 21st season next year, when he is expected break Brent Harvey's record for VFL/AFL games.

The preliminary final was Pendlebury's 425th game, just seven shy of Harvey on 432. It was also 33rd finals appearances, ranking fourth all-time.

Pendlebury won the Norm Smith Medal when Collingwood defeated St Kilda in the 2010 Grand Final replay.

In 2023, Pendlebury played a huge role in the Magpies' tense four-point Grand Final win against the Lions.