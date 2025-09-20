Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan concedes the Lions will have major decisions to make on Lachie Neale and Jarrod Berry, saying he won't risk injured players in a Grand Final.

Neale is firming to make a remarkable return for the Lions' third-straight decider, just three weeks after hurting his calf in the qualifying final.

Berry is looming as Brisbane's heartbreak story for next Saturday's Grand Final against Geelong after failing to finish Saturday's win against Collingwood due to a dislocated shoulder.

Could Lachie Neale make a miraculous recovery to play in the Grand Final? Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The 27-year-old's left shoulder popped out for the second time in five weeks when he reached to tackle Magpies superstar Nick Daicos at the MCG on Saturday night.

Berry, who was replaced by Bruce Reville, was also subbed out of Brisbane's win over Fremantle in round 23 with the same injury, before returning three weeks later against the Cats.

"The medical staff haven't written him off, so we'll wait and see," Fagan said.

"It didn't look good, and obviously he couldn't continue the game.

"The risk will be, if he plays, will it pop out again?

"So lots to talk about there.

"But one thing I do know is you can't take unfit players into Grand Finals. It just doesn't work. So we'll make a common sense decision."

Josh Dunkley (ankle) and Ty Gallop (ribs) required treatment on injuries in the preliminary final but played out the match and they are expected to be fine for the Grand Final.

Dual Brownlow medallist Neale would be a perfect replacement for Berry and - incredibly - is pushing to face the Cats.

Initial scans estimated Neale would need to miss up to six weeks, but the Lions co-captain is trying to make it back in half that time.

Fagan joked Neale's big calves had helped him recover better.

"He's doing a lot of work, and he had a really good training session this morning, so it's looking more positive than negative at the moment," Fagan said.

"I didn't think he'd be a chance to play, but I think he is a chance to play.

"They'll (medical staff) make a sensible decision so if it's too risky, it won't happen."

Collingwood legend Scott Pendlebury also would've been in huge doubt for the Grand Final if his side had advanced.

Pendlebury was an early casualty in the prelim when he injured his left calf and was subbed out after just 10 minutes.

The 37-year-old was seen in a lengthy discussion with club doctors before the match, but Collingwood coach Craig McRae dismissed suggestions he was struggling in the warm-up.

"You get one of your most experienced players (injured), it just disorganises things," McRae said.

"He did a calf early, which is really strange, but this is what happens this time of year."

Veteran defender Jeremy Howe received medical treatment in the last quarter, but McRae put that more down to tired legs having barely played since Round 17.