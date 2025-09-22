Expert tips, best tips for the 2025 AFL Grand Final

Open Extended Reactions

Who should you be tipping in 2025 AFL Grand Final -- Geelong or Brisbane? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 154

Tip and why: TBA

Tip for the week:

Geelong vs. Brisbane

Matt Walsh

Season total: 146

Tip and why: Geelong by 18 points. They should probably win this, all things considered. The Lions have done so well to get to this point, but the Cats have recent form, and list health on their side.

Tip for the week:

Geelong vs. Brisbane

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 158

Tip and why: Have to tip Geelong. They're the most well-placed Grand Finalist we've seen in years. The Lions are very, very good if they can bring their best, but it's the Cats' to lose.

Tip for the week:

Geelong vs. Brisbane

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 155

Tip and why: Geelong by 26 points. Recent form has Geelong well ahead, as they are averaging 18 more points and conceding three fewer points than the Lions across the past six weeks.

Tip for the week:

Geelong vs. Brisbane