Suns' Rowell secures monster Brownlow Medal upset

Gold Coast midfield machine Matt Rowell has secured a monster Brownlow Medal upset, downing red-hot favourite Nick Daicos to collect the AFL's highest individual honour.

Surging to 20 votes after 11 rounds, Rowell couldn't be stopped as he denied Collingwood superstar Daicos, who for a third-straight year had been one of the major fancies.

Rowell finished with 39 votes, seven ahead of Daicos in second place on 32.

Enigmatic Geelong star Bailey Smith (29) and Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson (27) rounded out the top-four.

Rowell becomes Gold Coast's second Brownlow winner, after Gary Ablett Jnr in 2013.

Rowell described the win as "surreal".

"A lot of boys could be standing up here so I feel very humbled," he said.

"I came in tonight and was just happy to maybe be one of the contenders.

"I didn't think I would win, and it is amazing to be standing up here. I am pretty speechless."

Pick one in the 2019 draft, Rowell dealt with serious injuries during his first two seasons, but hasn't missed a game since round 13, 2021.

His success caps a memorable year for the Suns, who played in their first finals series after 15 seasons and progressed to the semifinals before losing to Brisbane.

The 24-year-old's win followed another high-polling count after Carlton captain Patrick Cripps's record win with 45 last year.

In one of the most bizarre polling games in history, Melbourne's Jack Viney was given three votes instead of Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera despite the St Kilda star's extraordinary individual performance that steered the Saints to a stunning victory in Round 20.

During the count, Geelong captain Patrick Dangerfield overtook former teammate Gary Ablett Jr. to claim the record for most three-vote games in Brownlow history, with 56.

Meanwhile, Fremantle young gun Murphy Reid was rewarded for a brilliant rookie season by becoming the fourth Dockers player to win the Rising Star award.

Despite not receiving a nomination in Round 1, Reid virtually had the award wrapped up early after a stunning debut game.

The 19-year-old kicked four goals in a quarter in the Dockers' loss against Geelong.

Reid, who finished his first season with 25 goals, received 48 votes to win ahead of Adelaide's Dan Curtin (35) and Brisbane's Levi Ashcroft (26).