Essendon's stormy off-season has continued with president David Barham standing down, handing the role over to former player Andrew Welsh.

As contracted captain Zach Merrett tries to exit the club, the Bombers have endured weeks of turbulence due to a restless supporter base and unhappy ex-players.

Instead of facing a potential challenge, Barham has quit the presidency and plans to leave the board entirely.

Essendon president David Barham has stepped down. James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Welsh, who played 162 games for Essendon and has become highly successful in his business life, steps up from being vice-president.

"I have given my all over the past three and a half years and tackled every challenge with everything that I have," Barham wrote in a letter to Essendon members.

"I took my responsibility to fight for and defend our club, our players, coaches and administrators extremely seriously.

"I'm proud of what we have achieved in transforming the club and making the hard decisions to set it up for long-term, sustained success.

"I have no doubt we are now on the right track, and I leave excited about the future.

"Andrew will be an outstanding president, and it has been a privilege to work with him."

The president's departure comes after Merrett publicly addressed his future at the Brownlow Medal on Monday night, almost two weeks after he met with Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell.

Merrett said he felt "shame" as he plans to leave the Bombers for a long-time rival.

"The Bombers fans are the best in the competition," he told the Seven Network.

"There's still things I need to work on to see where I end up.

"It's a bit of a shame at the moment, I am not there to upset fans, I appreciate them dearly."

Merrett is contracted at Essendon until the end of 2027, but his position at the club appears untenable even though the Bombers are publicly saying he will not be traded.

Contracted defender Jordan Ridley also wants out, with his desire to reunite with departing free agent Sam Draper at Grand Final powerhouse Brisbane next year.