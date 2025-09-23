Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 AFLW season is well underway, so stay abreast of all the Round 7 fixtures, expert tips, news, results and reaction as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Geelong vs. Hawthorn

GMHBA Stadium, 7:15pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Geelong and Hawthorn kick off a very 'Football Festive' week. The Cats will need to provide a win to the home crowd to keep their spot in the top eight, after finding their first win a few weeks ago, they seem to be on a roll. Meanwhile the Hawks will have to shuffle their forward line around after losing Bridie Hipwell to injury.

ESPN Tip: Cats by 5 points.

Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Melbourne vs. Gold Coast

Casey Fields, 1:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Despite the loss, Gold Coast looked like a much improved side when they took on Adelaide last week, but Melbourne's forward line will make it a tough day out. Eden Zanker, Taylor Harris, and Kate Hore are in All-Australian form, and it takes an army for them to be stopped. Charlie Rowbottom and Ebony Marinoff going at it in the middle will be one to watch too, the old bull against the young bull.

ESPN Tip: Demons by 56 points.

Essendon vs. North Melbourne

Windy Hill, 3:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: After a bright start to the season, the wheels have started to fall off for Essendon. In the past two weeks they only had six scoring shots and only been successful -- that is, kicked a goal -- twice. Lucky for them it's a clear answer that their forwards need to step up. North Melbourne are the only team who haven't lost a game, and they don't look like slowing down.

ESPN Tip: Kangaroos by 67 points.

Carlton vs. Fremantle

Ikon Park, 5:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Fremantle have found their mojo, it was a tough few weeks but they seem to be back scoring. They'll travel to Ikon to take on the most improved side in 2025. The Blues copped a hefty loss against North -- the best team in the competition -- last week, but no doubt their young side took the learning out of it well.

ESPN Tip: Blues by 8 points.

Western Bulldogs vs. Collingwood

Mission Whitten Oval, 7:15pm (AEST)

What to watch for: The Western Bulldogs' ladder position is slipping even more each week, and as they fight for their second win of the season, Collingwood might be their best bet, but it won't be easy. The Pies' game plan is starting to click, and with one of the youngest teams in the comp. Collingwood have been able to stand their own in games some thought would be over at half time. It's time for the Western Bulldogs' younger guns to stand up, much talk about their draft crop in recent years but the reliance on Ellie Blackburn, Issy Pritchard and Alice Edmonds is not working anymore.

ESPN Tip: Magpies by 14 points.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

St. Kilda vs. Port Adelaide

RSEA Park, 1:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Two on trot for the Saints has them gaining confidence each week, but it was a close call against the 18th-placed Tigers. Meanwhile, Port Adelaide are in a similar position, when they are at their best they look unstoppable, especially with a very attacking midfield, but it's two-way running that lets them down. The Power's biggest let-down this season is scoring from their defensive half, essentially if they don't win it from the middle, they won't score any other way.

ESPN Tip: Saints by 11 points.

Adelaide vs. Sydney

Thomas Farms Oval, 3:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Sydney will be in search of redemption after two costly upsets against Collingwood and GWS in the past two rounds. Against the lower teams, the Swans have seemingly lost faith in their gameplan. Could a hard tag on Chloe Molloy be the answer? Molloy wasn't her usual influential self, and throwing her into the midfield made no difference. The Adelaide Crows had an early scare from Gold Coast but in the end found their way with just a 16 point victory. It's fifth against fourth and both have a lot to prove.

ESPN Tip: Swans by 13 points.

Brisbane vs. Richmond

Brighton Homes Arena, 3:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: While Richmond are searching for their first win of the year, Brisbane are looking for their first win at home in 2025. The usual powerhouse team looked as if they have struggled with the rest of the competition catching up with them. Sitting at seventh on the ladder, a loss could push them out of the top eight. While the Tigers' talent is being questioned, their pause on big-name recruitment has caught up with them, as their stars begin to age, and a heavy reliance on Mon Conti, it seems their list depth is worrying.

ESPN Tip: Lions by 25 points.

West Coast vs. GWS

Mineral Resources Park, 3:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: GWS have won back-to-back games for the first time since 2021, can they make club history and make it three in-a-row? Their pressure and execution of the famous 'Orange Tsunami' game plan is working perfectly, against the Swans and Bulldogs they looked hungrier and a completely different side from two weeks ago. Can they bring it to the West? The Eagles will want to bounce back after two losses in a row. The Ella Roberts and Zarlie Goldsworthy match-up will be a fun watch, as the young guns will have many more encounters as the years go on, but who gets the upper hand early?

ESPN Tip: Eagles by 16 points.