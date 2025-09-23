The ESPN Footy Podcast team debates whether Brisbane should risk playing two-time Brownlow winner Lachie Neale despite calf concerns. (2:35)

Should the Lions roll the dice on Lachie Neale? (2:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Hawthorn's Mabior Chol has been cleared of rough conduct by the AFL tribunal for a tackle that concussed Geelong ace Tom Stewart.

The charge, and Chol's proposed three-game ban, were dismissed after a 100-minute hearing at the tribunal on Tuesday night.

Five-time All Australian defender Stewart will miss Saturday's grand final against Brisbane after entering the league's 12-day concussion protocols.

Chol's rough conduct charge was graded by match review officer Michael Christian as high contact, severe impact and careless conduct.

Chol didn't give evidence but his counsel Myles Tehan disputed the charge arising from last Friday night's preliminary final.

Mabior Chol has been slugged with a three-match ban. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"He (Chol) feels sorry for what happened to Stewart as a result of this footballing accident," Tehan told the tribunal.

"We all know what the consequence is, by reason of the concussion protocols, and of course the significance of the game this weekend.

" ... But it was a football accident. That tackle was not unreasonable."