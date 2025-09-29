'Put more footy on': AFLW players keen for Melbourne 'Gather Round' in Grand Final week

Open Extended Reactions

Since 2024, South Australia has hosted one of the AFL's biggest weekends of the year: Gather Round. For a single weekend, every club descends on Adelaide and the city transforms into a football carnival. The concept has quickly become one of the league's most celebrated innovations, but as the men's competition continues to reap the rewards, a question lingers -- why not do an AFLW version?

The AFLW season runs at the same time as the men's finals, and while fixturing and ground availability have often been stumbling blocks, other codes have shown what's possible. The NRL launched its own women's Magic Round this year, and their ambitious Las Vegas season opener featured a women's game to ensure its competition wasn't left behind.

In the wake of the Matildas' FIFA World Cup success, the AFLW was criticised for failing to capitalise on the momentum. Crowds and attention on women's sports was there to be harnessed, but the league struggled to convert it into bigger numbers at the gate. What better chance to redeem itself than on the biggest week of the football calendar -- that one day, or in this case weekend, in September?

The AFL men's Grand Final has become more than just one game -- it's a four-day festival that engulfs Melbourne. Live sites, open training sessions, fan events and endless media coverage dominate the city, fans often fly up for the atmosphere as tickets are hard to come by. And while the spotlight shines brightest on the MCG, AFLW players see an opportunity for their competition to ride the same wave.

Fans look on during the AFLW Round 7 match between Essendon and North Melbourne. Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

"I even went to the Carlton vs. Freo game just as a fan because I wanted to watch the footy," St Kilda's Nicola Barr told ESPN.

"The vibe at Ikon Park was so much fun. Everyone's in this mindset of a footy weekend. So I think getting everyone to Melbourne would be really fun and it'd be a great way to promote the game."

Six of the nine AFLW games in Round 7 were already played in Melbourne, and each was a spectacle for fans. In a week of school holidays -- and with only one men's game on the calendar players believe there's no risk of saturation. Instead, AFLW fixtures could provide the perfect complement: an extra dose of football for those chasing one more game, or even a pick-me-up for supporters whose teams have already fallen short.

"I love the idea," Giants veteran Alicia Eva said.

Fans in the festive spirit at Whitten Oval on Friday Night. Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

"If we talk about club integration and the importance of a one-club approach, I think it'd be great for the AFLW program and the men's program affiliate that's playing in the Grand Final to both be there. Sort of a floating fixture for that round."

A floating fixture would give the AFL the chance to spotlight the best match-ups in front of packed Grand Final week crowds, ensuring the competition's highest quality football gets maximum exposure.

"It'd make it a real festival of footy," Eva told ESPN.

"Imagine Punt Road on Grand Final day, and you played two of the top AFLW teams. There are so many different grounds around there. It would be a really fun thing for players. And we've seen it work in Adelaide, so why not do it in Melbourne?

"And just quietly, I know a lot of AFLW players like making the trip up to Sydney and hitting Bondi Beach -- so maybe we should even consider an AFLW Gather Round in Sydney one day."

The idea isn't just about logistics or integration; it's about visibility. Grand Final week is already saturated with footy content. An AFLW Gather Round in Australia's renowned sporting capital would guarantee the women's game front-row exposure at a time when the entire football world is watching. For younger fans, it would offer easier access to their heroes. For clubs, it would open new commercial opportunities at a moment when memberships, merchandise and community engagement are at their peak.

Jess Doyle, one of the competition's rising stars, believes the benefits are obvious. "I rate it," the Giant said.

"That would be so fun, especially if everyone's already there for the Grand Final. Why not put more footy on?"

The AFL has made no secret of its desire to grow the women's competition and embed it more deeply into the fabric of the game. A Gather Round timed with the men's Grand Final would be a bold statement: AFLW isn't an afterthought, it's part of the celebration.

And when Thursday night crowds already pack into Punt Road or Ikon Park for AFLW games, the appetite is undeniable. Consolidating those fixtures into one weekend, in one city, could transform Grand Final week into something even bigger: a true festival of football where the women's competition doesn't just run alongside, but shares centre stage.