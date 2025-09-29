Open Extended Reactions

Recently re-signed Saints star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera capped his stunning season by convincingly winning the Trevor Barker Award for the first time.

The 22-year-old polled 313 votes, well clear of second-placed Callum Wilkie on 238 and Jack Sinclair, who was third with 223.

St Kilda president Andrew Bassat drew plenty of laughs when he referenced the controversial Brownlow Medal voting, when Wanganeen-Milera received two votes behind Melbourne's Jack Viney despite his match-winning heroics in the Saint's stunning comeback in Round 21.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera capped a sensational year by winning St Kilda's best and fairest award. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"No season that finishes without September action is a great season, but there's been plenty of progress ... and lots of highlights, none more so of course than the remarkable record-breaking comeback against Melbourne," Bassat said.

"(It) involved one of the most remarkable, memorable individual performances of all time - of course, from Jack Viney.

"Nasiah played a decent game that day as well."

Wanganeen-Milera signed a two-year contract extension to stay at the Saints in August.