Would the potential signing of Christian Petracca make the Crows premiership favourites? Should Mad Monday celebrations be aired?

Let's get to this week's AFL overreactions, where we judge a few major takeaways as legitimate or irrational.

Signing Christian Petracca would make Adelaide the 2026 flag favourite

Melbourne gun Christian Petracca was spotted in Adelaide on Monday, reportedly in the City of Churches to meet with the Crows about a potential blockbuster offseason move. Then, a day later, Petracca informed the Demons of his desire to seek a trade.

So, if Petracca was to land at the Crows, what would it mean for their premiership aspirations? Are they suddenly the flag favourites?

Verdict: Not an overreaction

Considering Adelaide won a league-best 18 games this past home and away season to finish top of the ladder and enter finals as the second premiership favourite, it's not crazy to suggest the addition of Petracca -- a bone fide superstar of the AFL -- would make them the outright team to beat.

Now, Matthew Nicks' side was ousted from finals in straight sets, becoming the first minor premier since 1983 to fail to win a game in September, but that doesn't change any of the above facts and whether the Crows should enter 2026 as the favourite if they were to land Petracca.

Having said that, anyone who wants to argue Brisbane is the undoubted favourite is well within their right!

But back to Petracca. He's 29 years of age and one of the competition's most devastating players both through the midfield and in the forward line. Over the last five years, the Melbourne bull has averaged 26 disposals, 12 contested possessions, five clearances, six inside 50s, and just about a goal per game, as well as being the No. 1 player in the league for score involvements.

The Crows already possess arguably the most potent forward line in the game, and Petracca, like Izak Rankine, would be able to offer support through the middle of the ground, an area where they appeared a little thin during finals. Petracca also knows what it takes to climb football's biggest mountain, having starred on Grand Final night in 2021 to win the Norm Smith Medal by a landslide.

If Petracca was to depart the Demons, it would be one of the biggest moves in recent history.

-- Jake Michaels

Would Christian Petracca make the Crows the premiership favourites? ESPN/Getty Images

It's time to stop giving Mad Monday celebrations air time

Geelong's annual 'Mad Monday' celebrations were broadcast all over social and traditional media this week, after their 47-point Grand Final loss to Brisbane on the weekend.

While most Cats played it fun, but safe, Bailey Smith and Max Holmes ensured there was still a little dose of controversy. Holmes dressed as veteran broadcaster Caroline Wilson, with Smith posted a photo of the pair to Instagram with the caption 'Caro has never looked better'. Smith also posed with skipper Patrick Dangerfield and described the vibe as 'Brokeback Mountain'.

Smith's antics drew the ire of Mitch Brown, the first former AFL player to come out as bisexual. He described the post as "homophobic".

Verdict: Overreaction

Geelong does 'Mad Monday' better than just about any club in the land. For the most part, the costumes and players are respectful and often funny, and while Smith missed the mark with his social posts, they were exactly that -- his social posts.

Someone at the club may decide to tap the young midfielder on the shoulder and encourage him to keep his phone away for outings such as these, but getting the media down to capture some of the (respectful) frivolities is good content.

Remember when half the team rocked up as elderly men after the 2022 premiership win? Or Tom Hawkins coming as infamous pole vaulter Anthony Ammirat? It's good, clean fun, and it's enjoyable to see.

-- Matt Walsh