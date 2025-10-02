The ESPN Footy Podcast team discuss the importance of Charlie Cameron's four-goal performance for Brisbane. (2:42)

Should Charlie Cameron have won the Norm Smith Medal? (2:42)

Open Extended Reactions

Melbourne superstar Christian Petracca has requested a trade to the Gold Coast Suns, according to reports.

Petracca, a Norm Smith Medal winner for the Demons in 2021 and four-time All-Australian, informed the Demons of his desire to be moved on Tuesday, following the club's worst season in seven years.

Petracca also considered leaving last year and again weighed up his options despite being contracted for another four seasons, having met with both Adelaide and the Suns this week.

Newly-appointed Demons coach Steven King said his club was keen to retain the two-time best and fairest winner, before the news of the 29-year-old's decision broke.

"I've spoken to Christian on the phone," King told SEN radio on Thursday.

"As a coach, I'd love the opportunity to work with Christian and coach him."

Petracca played 212 games and kicked 202 goals for Melbourne after debuting in 2016.

More to come.