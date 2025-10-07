The ESPN Footy Podcast team discuss the importance of Charlie Cameron's four-goal performance for Brisbane. (2:42)

Essendon insist they have not offered unhappy star Zach Merrett a contract "top-up" as they maintain their hardline stance on trading their captain.

The Bombers have been steadfast that they won't trade Merrett, who wants to leave for fierce rivals and preliminary finalists Hawthorn but has two years left on his contract.

Reports have said Essendon could sweeten the 30-year-old's deal with either more money or years, but the club's list boss Matt Rosa rejected that notion on Tuesday.

"No, there's been no offer of a top-up payment from the football club and Zach hasn't asked for a top-up payment. That was incorrect," Rosa told AFL Trade Radio.

"We were in discussions later in the season about a potential extension, but obviously there's been a little bit to work through over the last month.

"But no, there was certainly no offer of a top-up payment."

Merrett is yet to officially request a trade but remains set on a move as he chases the success that has eluded him in his 12-year career at Essendon.

At Monday's launch of the trade period, Rosa made it clear Essendon had no intention of trading Merrett, or even listening to offers.

"Nothing's changed in that space," Rosa said 24 hours on.