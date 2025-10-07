Essendon insist they have not offered unhappy star Zach Merrett a contract "top-up" as they maintain their hardline stance on trading their captain.
The Bombers have been steadfast that they won't trade Merrett, who wants to leave for fierce rivals and preliminary finalists Hawthorn but has two years left on his contract.
Reports have said Essendon could sweeten the 30-year-old's deal with either more money or years, but the club's list boss Matt Rosa rejected that notion on Tuesday.
"No, there's been no offer of a top-up payment from the football club and Zach hasn't asked for a top-up payment. That was incorrect," Rosa told AFL Trade Radio.
"We were in discussions later in the season about a potential extension, but obviously there's been a little bit to work through over the last month.
"But no, there was certainly no offer of a top-up payment."
Merrett is yet to officially request a trade but remains set on a move as he chases the success that has eluded him in his 12-year career at Essendon.
At Monday's launch of the trade period, Rosa made it clear Essendon had no intention of trading Merrett, or even listening to offers.
"Nothing's changed in that space," Rosa said 24 hours on.
"We've been really clear how important Zach is to us.
"We are aware that Zach's in a hurry. He's the ultimate competitor. He wants to win and he wants to win now.
"Zach's been very clear and his management have been very clear that he believes in the direction of the club, he really believes in the young talent that we've got coming through.
"But as we know he is the ultimate competitor, he wants to win now.
"We see Zach as an Essendon player moving forward."
Rosa said discussions had mostly taken place via coach Brad Scott or president Andrew Welsh.
Elsewhere, West Coast have agreed on a deal to secure Brisbane free agent Brandon Starcevich through a three-way trade with Fremantle.
Reports suggested West Coast would give pick No.16 to Brisbane and pick No.23 to Fremantle, while landing the Dockers' picks No.12 and 33, with the Dockers also taking the Lions' pick No.19.
Other later picks would also swap around, with the trade set to be ratified on Wednesday.
West Coast are "unlikely" to give up the No.1 draft pick in an AFL trade but are willing to listen to rival clubs' offers for the prized selection.
The Eagles are also likely to land pick two as compensation for losing co-captain Oscar Allen to premiers Brisbane through free agency.
St Kilda will give up pick No.7 for Gold Coast midfielder/forward Sam Flanders.
Essendon, who are set to land Brayden Fiorini from Gold Coast, could be among the clubs targeting West Coast's early selections.
In the first trade of the year, Carlton gave up picks 50 and 68 in exchange for Fremantle ruckman Liam Reidy and picks 53 and 71.
Later on Tuesday, Gold Coast traded Malcolm Rosas Jnr and pick 62 to Sydney for picks 51 and 69.
The free agency deadline is Friday, while the trade period runs until the following Wednesday.