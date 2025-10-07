The ESPN Footy Podcast team discuss the importance of Charlie Cameron's four-goal performance for Brisbane. (2:42)

Collingwood will soon have their chance to show Clayton Oliver he should join them over GWS as the midfielder nears Melbourne's exit door.

The Magpies and Giants appear in a two-horse race to secure Oliver, who has been told to explore his options by the Demons and their new coach Steven King.

After meeting GWS coach Adam Kingsley and other staff and players on a boat last week, Oliver toured the Giants' base on Tuesday and is set to meet with the Magpies in Sydney this week.

Asked by the Seven Network about whether he liked the Giants' facilities, Oliver said: "Love the facilities".

The 28-year-old also took a swipe at his current club.

When asked what he liked about Collingwood, Oliver said: "What do I like about them? I like them better than Melbourne, that's for sure."

The 28-year-old, a four-time best-and-fairest winner, was pressed on how frustrating it was to be told to look elsewhere.

"Frustrating? Nah it's the business, mate, isn't it?" he said.

Teammate Christian Petracca appears destined for Gold Coast, provided the Suns can seal a deal with the Demons.

Sydney have confirmed they are not in the race for Oliver, with their focus on attempting to prise Charlie Curnow out of Carlton.

Oliver had his exit meeting with new Demons coach Steven King last Thursday and was told to seek a fresh start at another club. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Swans are adamant contracted pair Will Hayward and James Rowbottom aren't up for grabs but will need to consider what they would give up for star forward Curnow.

"A lot of our players are contracted and happy in Sydney, so that makes it difficult at times to navigate," list boss Chris Keane told Trade Radio.

"We'll put forward some options we think make sense for both parties. We're pretty pragmatic about that.

"At the end of the day, it's probably up to Carlton to determine whether it's good enough."

Several trades are expected to be finalised on Wednesday.

Two-time premiership Lion Brandon Starcevich will join West Coast, with Fremantle joining a three-way trade to get the deal over the line.

West Coast would give picks No.16 and No.22 to Brisbane and pick No.23 to Fremantle, while landing the Dockers' picks No.12 and No.33, with the Dockers also taking the Lions' pick No.19.

Other late sleections will also trade hands while the Dockers are set to deal pick No.23 to Melbourne for defender Judd McVee.

Brisbane are expected to submit their free agency bid for Eagles co-captain Oscar Allen on Wednesday, which should hand West Coast pick No.2.

There will also be an ongoing watch on whether Essendon skipper Zach Merrett officially requests a trade to Hawthorn, with the Bombers adamant they won't let him leave.

The free agency deadline is Friday, while the trade period runs until the following Wednesday.