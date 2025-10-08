The ESPN Footy Podcast team discuss the importance of Charlie Cameron's four-goal performance for Brisbane. (2:42)

Gold Coast will put Jamarra Ugle-Hagan through a medical examination in a step towards recruiting the troubled star, while standing firm on rejecting Bailey Humphrey's desire for a trade.

Ugle-Hagan did not play a game with the Western Bulldogs this year because of personal issues and is seeking a fresh start to reignite his stalled career.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan seen during a training session on July 16, 2025. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

"We were looking at someone who was committed to getting himself back to playing football," Suns list boss Craig Cameron told Trade Radio.

"He met with our leadership group. He will do a medical with us today, and we need to get the AFL to clear it as well, but we are progressing that."

Gold Coast believe they can provide 2020 No.1 draft pick Ugle-Hagan with a strong environment to get back to his best on and off the field.

"I think the fact we are not in Victoria and not in the football bubble, I think that helps us," Cameron said.

"It might help in rebuilding his football career being outside of the Victorian football bubble."

Humphrey has met with multiple Victorian clubs and appears determined to secure a move to his home state.

Bailey Humphrey has played 63 games for the Suns. Graham Denholm/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

But Gold Coast have been adamant they will not trade the midfielder-forward, who is contracted for a further three seasons.

The 21-year-old added another layer to the saga on Wednesday night, posting a photo on social media with the caption "I'm from Moe" and music track "Take Me Home, Country Roads".

"It's just not going to happen," Cameron said of Humphrey's proposed move.

"I would prefer that this hasn't played out the way it has. It is unusual, I haven't seen it before.

"I have been around a while, and I haven't seen a situation play out like this before to be honest. It was a bit odd."

"We are not naive to think if you're visiting a number of clubs, you're not thinking about (moving).

"We are really clear though; we are not trading Bailey Humphrey, we just won't look into that at all."