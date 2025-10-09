The ESPN Footy Podcast team discuss the importance of Charlie Cameron's four-goal performance for Brisbane. (2:42)

Bailey Smith and Geelong are all-in on recruiting Charlie Curnow, with Carlton to consider a massive AFL trade offer for the Coleman Medallist.

Hours after Smith posted on social media a photo of the Geelong star apparently training with Curnow, it emerged that the Cats are tabling three first-round draft picks for the Blues' key forward.

Geelong would give up 2025, 2026 and 2027 round-one picks for Curnow.

It was a busy day for key forwards, as Jamarra Ugle-Hagan had a medical examination in a step towards the troubled star reviving his stalled career at Gold Coast.

But the Suns are standing firm on rejecting Bailey Humphrey's desire for a trade, while St Kilda stunned on Thursday by abandoning their bid to recruit GWS defender Leek Aleer.

Sydney and Geelong seem the most keen to land the star forward. Photo by James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Saints also went ahead with a trade for West Coast forward Liam Ryan and farewelled Max Heath to Melbourne, while extending Callum Wilkie's contract by two years.

Ugle-Hagan did not play a game with the Western Bulldogs this year because of personal issues, and the No.1 draft selection is seeking a fresh start.

"We were looking at someone who was committed to getting himself back to playing football," Suns list boss Craig Cameron told Trade Radio.

"He met with our leadership group. He will do a medical with us today, and we need to get the AFL to clear it as well, but we are progressing that."

Gold Coast believe they can provide the top pick of the 2020 draft with a strong environment to get back to his best on and off the field.

"I think the fact we are not in Victoria and not in the football bubble, I think that helps us," Cameron said.

"It might help in rebuilding his football career being outside of the Victorian football bubble."

Humphrey has met with multiple Victorian clubs and appears determined to secure a move to his home state.

But the Suns have been adamant they will not trade the midfielder-forward, who is contracted for a further three seasons.

The 21-year-old added another layer to the saga on Wednesday night, posting a photo on social media with the caption "I'm from Moe" and the music track "Take Me Home, Country Roads".

"It's just not going to happen," Cameron said of Humphrey's proposed move.

It comes with the Suns and Melbourne opening talks over contracted midfield star Christian Petracca, who wants a move north.

"Really preliminary discussions at this stage," Demons list boss Tim Lamb told Trade Radio.

Petracca and 2021 premiership teammate Clayton Oliver are set to exit Melbourne, with the latter seemingly headed for GWS.

"From the media speculation, it appears he wants to get to the Giants, but we haven't spoken with them," Lamb said.

Lamb said he believes Steven May will remain at Melbourne next season, and that Collingwood forward Brody Mihocek will likely join the Demons as a free agent rather than through a trade.

Meanwhile, St Kilda are eager to retain contracted ruckman Rowan Marshall, who is keen to get to Geelong after Tom De Koning joined the Saints from Carlton as a free agent.

Saints CEO Carl Dilena said it is coach Ross Lyon's "strong preference" that Marshall stays with the club.