The 2025 AFL trade and free agency period is now over. Some teams improved, some have stagnated, and others, well, seemed to get worse.

Here's how every team fared over the last two weeks:

Adelaide

Incoming: Finnbar Maley

Outgoing: N/A

2025 draft selections: 16, 48, 55, 64, 73, 75, 93, 111

The Crows were quite inactive during this trade period, which gives the indication the club is pleased with where the list sits and is confident it can contend for next year's premiership. Maley, the former Kangaroo, provides key forward depth, but is hardly a needle mover for Adelaide. It was disappointing they were unable to agree on a deal with Brisbane for two-time premiership player Callum Ah Chee, who had expressed his desire to return to South Australia and join the Crows. However, the club does expect to land Ah Chee through the pre-season draft.

Grade: D

Brisbane Lions

Incoming: Oscar Allen, Sam Draper

Outgoing: Brandon Starcevich

2025 draft selections: 17, 23, 44, 51, 59, 68, 79, 97, 115

The back-to-back premiers improved significantly through free agency, signing both Oscar Allen and Sam Draper to address the only holes on its list and assume clear flag favouritism for 2026. They've also managed to keep Callum Ah Chee ... for now, which is a win, even if there's the possibility they could now lose him for nothing-. If that's not enough, at next month's draft they will add highly touted academy prospect Daniel Annable to their list, having ensured they possess the requisite points to match any bid that may come. The only downer of the period is having to bid farewell to reliable defender Brandon Starcevich, who will return to his home state of Western Australia.

Grade: A-

What sort of impact will Oscar Allen have for the Lions in 2026? Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Carlton

Incoming: Ben Ainsworth, Campbell Chesser, Ollie Florent, Will Hayward, Liam Reidy

Outgoing: Charlie Curnow, Tom De Koning, Corey Durdin, Jack Silvagni

2025 draft selections: 9, 11, 43, 54, 67, 72, 87, 105

Considering the difficult circumstances of having three of its best eight players wanting to leave the club, the Blues have actually enjoyed a pretty solid trade period. Carlton had long expected to lose both Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni to free agency, while a Charlie Curnow trade to Sydney seemed a formality after the two-time Coleman Medal winner made it clear he wanted to head north. The Blues gained maximum return on all three players, built much needed depth with a host of best 23 players coming back through the door, and hold two first round draft selections. Carlton also has a bunch of future picks that could come into play next year when the Zak Butters sweepstakes open.

Grade: B+

Collingwood

Incoming: Jack Buller

Outgoing: Brody Mihocek

2025 draft selections: 39, 45, 56, 61, 77, 95, 113

The Magpies are still firmly in the premiership window, but who knows for how much longer? So it has to be a major concern that Collingwood failed to improve its list this offseason and will have to challenge for next year's flag without their most reliable forward of the last six years: Brody Mihocek, who departed for the Demons during free agency. The acquisition of Buller is a look to the future, but a player that's unlikely to help a great deal in the short term. The Magpies also have a depleted draft hand this year, with no selection until No. 39.

Grade: D

Essendon

Incoming: Brayden Fiorini

Outgoing: Sam Draper

2025 draft selections: 5, 6, 21, 27, 30, 83, 101

It's somewhat tricky to assess the Bombers through this period. Kudos for standing firm on not trading away star skipper Zach Merrett, but was it really the right move for a club that appears destined for a rebuild? Essendon turned down Hawthorn's offer of three first-round selections and Henry Hustwaite to keep 30-year-old Merrett on their books. This happened a week after losing free agent Sam Draper to the Lions, but adding midfielder Brayden Fiorini from the Suns. The Dons can turn their fortunes around at the draft, holding two top six picks and five top 30 selections.

Grade: C

Zach Merrett will remain at Essendon in 2026. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Fremantle

Incoming: Judd McVee

Outgoing: Will Brodie, Liam Reidy

2025 draft selections: 20, 47, 69, 90, 103, 108

The Dockers took a step in the right direction by snagging talented defender Judd McVee, who had been seeking a return home to Western Australia. The losses of Will Brodie and Liam Reidy are hardly of concern, given neither featured prominently this season and were never going to be central to the club's long-term plans. Both Brodie and Reidy will enjoy greater opportunity elsewhere in 2026. In order for it to have been a truly successful trade period for Fremantle, it would have been nice to see the club add another attacking option to their list.

Grade: C+

Geelong

Incoming: James Worpel

Outgoing: Patrick Retschko

2025 draft selections: 19, 40, 60, 78, 96, 99, 114

The Cats had eyes on both Charlie Curnow and Rowan Marshall, but were ultimately unable to land either player over the course of the trade period. Is it of major concern? Not really. Geelong just played in a Grand Final and will be once again be one of the teams to beat in 2026, even if its ruck department remains a little suspect. The free agent acquisition of James Worpel mustn't be glossed over, either. The former Hawk adds midfield grunt and depth to the Cats, playing a contrasting role to the likes of running link players Bailey Smith and Max Holmes.

Grade: C

Gold Coast Suns

Incoming: Christian Petracca, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Outgoing: Ben Ainsworth, Connor Budarick, Brayden Fiorini, Sam Flanders, Malcolm Rosas

2025 draft selections: 15, 18, 24, 28, 29, 36, 52, 92, 110

The Suns were one of the most active teams during the trade period, and after a highly successful two weeks, must enter 2026 as a legitimate premiership chance. Gold Coast paid a high price for Christian Petracca, but it'll be well worth it. The 2022 Norm Smith Medal winner remains one of the most damaging players in the competition and his skill and experience could be key to unlocking a deep finals run. Picking up highly talented forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan for peanuts was also a major win, even if it carries a degree of risk, given the former Bulldog's troubled past. Four of the outgoing players were best 23 talents, but they are holes that can be plugged. The Suns also still have five picks inside the top 30 of this year's draft and are perfectly poised to land their academy talents, including Zeke Uwland.

Grade: A

Christian Petracca has made a blockbuster move to the Suns. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

GWS Giants

Incoming: Clayton Oliver

Outgoing: Jacob Wehr

2025 draft selections: 12, 35, 91, 109

The Giants scored one of the biggest bargains in trade history, a deal that would have looked completely insane 24 months ago. Four-time Demons best and fairest winner Clayton Oliver joins the club and adds depth, skill, and experience to the GWS midfield brigade, and all it cost the Giants was a future third-round selection. The best part? The club doesn't even have to pay his full salary! Oliver's arrival is especially important given Josh Kelly is expected to miss next season with injury. On paper, the Giants look as ominous as any club. I'm expecting big things in 2026.

Grade: A+

Hawthorn

Incoming: N/A

Outgoing: Changkuoth Jiath, Jai Serong, James Worpel

2025 draft selections: 10, 22, 62, 76, 94, 112

Hawthorn's refusal to part with a best 23 player ultimately cost them Zach Merrett, with Essendon knocking back their proposal of three first round selections and Henry Hustwaite. A top line midfielder to partner Jai Newcombe and Will Day was just about Hawthorn's only list deficiency and they've failed to address it. To make matters worse, they lose James Worpel to free agency and line-breaker Changkuoth Jiath to the Demons. Not a great trade period for the club and it's now difficult to make the case they enter 2026 as a better side than they were this year.

Grade: D

Melbourne

Incoming: Max Heath, Changkuoth Jiath, Brody Mihocek, Jack Steele

Outgoing: Judd McVee, Clayton Oliver, Christian Petracca, Charlie Spargo

2025 draft selections: 7, 8, 37, 66, 71, 84, 102

The Demons scored a truckload in return for Christian Petracca but gave away Clayton Oliver for hardly anything. I'll call that a wash. They also lost two other best 23 players in Judd McVee and Charlie Spargo. The good news? Changkuoth Jiath is an exciting recruit and Jack Steele will fill some of the midfield void left by Petracca and Oliver, while 32-year-old Brody Mihocek might offer a season or two of value. The Demons really need to make the most of their two top 10 selections at this year's draft to avoid slipping into footy wilderness.

Grade: C+

Clayton Oliver will join the Giants in 2026. Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

North Melbourne

Incoming: Charlie Spargo

Outgoing: Finnbar Maley

2025 draft selections: 25, 26, 46, 57, 82, 100

The free agency pick up of Charlie Spargo, someone who can add some pace and experience to what's an extremely young crop of attacking smalls at the Kangaroos, was shrewd. There was talk skipper Jy Simpkin could find a new home, but the Roos weren't happy with any offer floated for the 26-year-old midfielder. The fact North Melbourne doesn't have a first round selection this year is a concern, though one can argue the club has already filled up on enough talent at the draft and is now playing the waiting game to become a competitive outfit.

Grade: C

Port Adelaide

Incoming: Will Brodie, Corey Durdin, Jacob Wehr

Outgoing: N/A

2025 draft selections: 49, 85

Port was always unlikely to be a major player this trade period due to a lack of draft capital, but they did manage to bring in three players who the club would expect to be in their best 23 next season. The pick of the bunch is Jacob Wehr, who Port Adelaide snagged during free agency. The former Giant has been starved of opportunity but is good enough to lock down a place at half back in this Power side. Small forward Corey Durdin struggled for consistency at the Blues but has age on his side, while Port will be hoping Will Brodie can rediscover his Suns form from a few seasons ago.

Grade: C-

Richmond

Incoming: Patrick Retschko

Outgoing: Tylar Young

2025 draft selections: 3, 4, 38, 81

After taking eight players in last year's draft to help expedite a rebuild, the Tigers were another side that wasn't expected to feature heavily during this season's trade period. Picking up Patrick Retschko from the Cats costs the club nothing and could pay dividends if he can finally earn senior opportunity. Richmond has another two top four picks in this year's draft that will be able to develop with the current young crop of Tigers.

Grade: C

St Kilda

Incoming: Tom De Koning, Jack Silvagni, Sam Flanders, Liam Ryan

Outgoing: Max Heath, Jack Steele

2025 draft selections: 50, 65, 86, 104

Whether you like St Kilda's approach or not, there's no denying they've significantly improved their list this off-season. The Saints have added proven talent on every line, built depth, and should, at the very least, be contending for finals next season. The move of the entire two-week period might be the free agency acquisition of Tom De Koning, a 26-year-old ruck who has shown glimpses of being the best in the league at his position. Jack Silvagni was in All-Australian defensive form this season before getting injured, Liam Ryan brings a heap of experience, while Sam Flanders will finally get the midfield opportunity his talent deserves, replacing former skipper Jack Steele, who was moved on for very little in return. However, you do have to question the club's morals and intentions after sensationally backflipping on bringing Leek Aleer to the club.

Grade: B+

Sydney Swans

Incoming: Charlie Curnow, Malcolm Rosas, Jai Serong

Outgoing: Jack Buller, Ollie Florent, Will Hayward

2025 draft selections: 31, 32, 42, 63, 88, 106

The Swans were made to wait until the final minutes of the trade period to land their man, but it will be well and truly worth it. Two-time Coleman Medal winner Charlie Curnow joins the club and instantly catapults Sydney back into premiership contention. Don't forget, this side has played in two of the last four Grand Finals and will enjoy an easier draw in 2026. In addition, Jai Serong and Malcolm Rosas could both be best 23 players come the start of next season. Having said all that, the losses of Ollie Florent and Will Hayward will seriously test their depth early.

Grade: A

Charlie Curnow landed at the Swans at the eleventh hour. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

West Coast Eagles

Incoming: Brandon Starcevich, Tylar Young

Outgoing: Oscar Allen, Campbell Chesser

2025 draft selections: 1, 2, 13, 34, 41, 53, 58, 80, 98

On paper, the free agency loss of Oscar Allen is a disaster, but the co-captain barely played this year and was long rumoured to be heading for the exit. The Eagles bring in highly talented mid-sized defender Brandon Starcevich, fresh off two premierships with the Lions, while Tylar Young will also help bolster the backline. West Coast still has the top two picks in the upcoming draft, as well as No. 13. You really can't ask for much more when you're looking to bring in young talent.

Grade: B

Western Bulldogs

Incoming: Connor Budarick

Outgoing: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

2025 draft selections: 14, 33, 70, 74, 89, 107

Much like the Eagles, losing a talented key forward is tough, but the Bulldogs simply had to move on from Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, who didn't play once in 2025. The bigger concern was the club was unable to land any key defensive talent, arguably the only remaining hole on the list. Connor Budarick was a depth pick-up that only cost the Bulldogs two spots in the draft order.

Grade: C-