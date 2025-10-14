The ESPN Footy Podcast team discuss the importance of Charlie Cameron's four-goal performance for Brisbane. (2:42)

Nathan Buckley has taken his first big step towards becoming Tasmania's inaugural AFL coach, accepting an assistant role at Geelong.

After expressing interest in the Melbourne job, before eventually declining, Buckley has made no secret of his desire to lead the Devils for their anticipated entry into the AFL in 2028.

Speaking last month, Buckley replied "yes" when asked if he would accept an offer to be the inaugural coach of Tasmania.

"I am not sitting here saying like I assume that, expect that (Tasmania offer), this is all open spitballing," Buckley told SEN.

"But yeah, I've determined that I would love to coach again.

"If Tassie feel like I am a fit, then I will be there."

After spending four years in the media following his departure as Collingwood coach, the former Magpies superstar will go back into club land to ready himself for the likely Tasmania job.

In announcing his surprise appointment, Geelong didn't specify how long his tenure would be, just that his role would be for the 2026 season.

Nathan Buckley will be an assistant coach at Geelong in 2026. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"We are excited to add Nathan to our club and more specifically to our coaching group," Geelong football boss Andrew Mackie said.

"He is respected and highly regarded across the football industry and brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective.

"In speaking with Nathan, it was clear he had a strong appetite to return to coaching, and we look forward to welcoming him to our football program to work closely with our players and staff."

Buckley coached Collingwood from 2012 to 2021, guiding the Magpies to the 2018 grand final that they lost to West Coast in heartbreaking circumstances.

The 53-year-old's appointment is a major coup for Geelong, who are coming off a heavy grand final defeat to the Brisbane Lions.

Buckley will work under long-time Cats coach Chris Scott, who will enter his 16th season in charge.