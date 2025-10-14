Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 AFLW season is well underway, so stay abreast of all the Round 10 fixtures, expert tips, news, results and reaction as they come to hand.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17

Port Adelaide vs. Hawthorn

Alberton Oval, 7:15pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: The Hawks haven't forgotten last year's heartbreak, a one-point semifinal loss to Port and they'll be out for payback this weekend. Port might be out of the finals race, but they'll want to close their season on a high and remind the competition what they're capable of. Sitting second on the ladder, Hawthorn are gathering serious momentum and will want to keep it rolling before their biggest test yet: a Round 12 showdown with North Melbourne.

ESPN Expert Tip: Hawks by 17 points

West Coast vs. Geelong

Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 9:15pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: It's do-or-die for both sides. West Coast are chasing their first finals appearance, while Geelong, fresh off a dominant win last week, sit just one victory and a bit of percentage outside the top eight. The Cats have leaned heavily on star forward Aisling Moloney this season, but a breakout performance from young gun Chantel Mason has added some more versatility to their attack. Meanwhile, the Eagles will be looking to bounce back after their loss to Adelaide. It was an off-target outing for West Coast, with the Crows capitalising on turnovers, but there was a glimmer of hope through their forward-half intercepts, which led to scoring opportunities. This clash has major top-eight ramifications and it's one you won't want to miss.

ESPN Expert Tip: Eagles by 7 points

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 18

Casey Fields, 1:05pm (AEDT)

Melbourne vs. Sydney

What to watch for: Sydney finally got the monkey off their back with a convincing win over top-four contender Carlton, after four losses in succession. But things won't get any easier this week when they face Melbourne, who are coming off a shock loss to Fremantle. When the Demons are firing, they look unstoppable, but in games they're expected to win, they've shown some shakiness. Depending on what the wind dishes up at Casey Fields this Saturday, expect a fierce, scrappy contest with plenty on the line.

ESPN Expert Tip: Swans by 9 points

North Melbourne vs. Adelaide

Arden Street Oval, 3:05pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: Twenty-one straight wins -- it's a staggering streak. Can North Melbourne make it 22 when they face Adelaide this weekend? The Crows will be desperate to become the first team to topple the Roos, who have looked near untouchable all season. While North have already sealed their finals spot and are on track to claim the minor premiership, Adelaide are locked in a tense fight for a top-four place. There's no shortage of star power either: Jasmine Garner, Ash Riddell and Blaithin Bogue up against the likes of Ebony Marinoff, Danielle Ponter and Maddi Newman. Get your popcorn ready!

ESPN Expert Tip: Kangaroos by 22 points.

GWS vs. Fremantle

Henson Park, 3:05pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: GWS will need others to step up in their Pride Round clash against Fremantle. The Dockers dominated the Giants earlier last season and arrive in Sydney with finals still in reach, after a surprise win over the Demons. Zarlie Goldsworthy looms as the key for GWS, while Kiara Bowers and Hayley Miller will look to control the midfield for Freo.

ESPN Expert Tip: Dockers by 18 points.

Carlton vs. St. Kilda

Ikon Park, 7:15pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: Finals footy is within touching distance for St Kilda, but they'll have to get past a dangerous Carlton outfit on Saturday night. Nick Dal Santo's side is flying, riding a five-game winning streak, a record for the club, and it's come despite a season riddled with injuries. Key players like Liv Vesely, Ash Richards, Molly McDonald and Bianca Jakobsson have all missed time, forcing others to step up in their absence. Jesse Wardlaw has rediscovered her best form, Tyanna Smith is putting together a standout campaign, and Georgia Patrikios continues to influence games with class. Carlton, meanwhile, have been one of 2025's surprise packets. Under new captain Abbie McKay, the Blues have built a strong brand of football, with youngsters Sophie McKay and Poppy Scholz seamlessly stepping into key roles. Their progress took a hit against Sydney last week, but they've shown enough to suggest they can trouble anyone on their day. With September looming, expect this one to have a finals-like edge.

ESPN Expert Tip: Blues by 11 points.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19

Essendon vs. Brisbane

Windy Hill, 1:05pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: Brisbane make their first trip to Windy Hill, chasing a vital top-four finish against an Essendon side desperate to steady the ship. The Bombers' season has hit a rough patch since their shock 57-point loss to the Bulldogs, and they'll need a big response to match Brisbane's intensity. Maddy Prespakis and Bonnie Toogood remain the keys if Essendon are to challenge the Lions' midfield strength, while Brisbane bring serious firepower up forward -- with Dakota Davidson and Courtney Hodder both in hot form.

ESPN Expert Tip: Lions by 38 points.

Collingwood vs. Richmond

Victoria Park, 3:05pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: Ash Centra's return from injury is a timely boost for Collingwood ahead of their Pride Round clash with Richmond. The Tigers, still hunting their second win of the season, will lean on in-form stars Ellie McKenzie and Monique Conti to drive them forward. Expect a fierce midfield battle.

ESPN Expert Tip: Tigers by 10 points.

Gold Coast vs. Western Bulldogs

Great Barrier Reef Arena, 5:05pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: The Suns return to Mackay showing signs of growth, with Niamh McLaughlin driving through the middle and Havana Harris emerging as a genuine scoreboard threat. For the Bulldogs, it's all about building momentum. Ellie Blackburn's shift back to the midfield has sparked their best footy in weeks.

ESPN Expert Tip: Bulldogs by 14 points