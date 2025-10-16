Carlton superstar and two-time Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow is on his way to Sydney in a trade for Will Hayward and multiple draft picks. (1:03)

Hawthorn waiting until near the end of the AFL trade period to offer a deal for Zach Merrett "surprised" Essendon chief executive Craig Vozzo.

The six-time Bombers best-and-fairest winner was the biggest star among players not to find new homes before Wednesday night's trade deadline.

After dramatically trying to force his way out of Essendon, the contracted Merrett will return to the club for the 2026 season, but he will almost certainly be stripped of the captaincy.

New Bombers president Andrew Welsh declared the club would not be trading Merrett under any circumstances.

The Bombers knocked back Hawthorn's final offer of two first-round picks (10 and 22), a future first-rounder, and fringe midfielder Henry Hustwaite.

Despite Merrett meeting with Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell last month and declaring he wanted a trade, the Hawks left it late to formally approach Essendon.

Zach Merrett will be back at Essendon next season after failing to secure a trade to Hawthorn Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

"The first contact we had from Hawthorn was about 30 hours before the deadline, with a first and final offer, which had a seven-hour deadline," Vozzo told Trade Radio on Thursday.

"I was disappointed in the way that was presented.

"It was an unusual way to go about things.

"... we all go about our business in different ways and that's the way they decided to approach it.

"I was surprised, very surprised."

Hawthorn are now in a premiership window, having made the preliminary final this season, and Merrett wanted to join them after being starved of success at Essendon.

West Coast co-captain Oscar Allen also met with Mitchell earlier this year, before ultimately deciding to join dual reigning premiers Brisbane through free agency.

Hawks football boss Rob McCartney believes it would have been ridiculous to offer Essendon more than they did for Merrett.

"If you listen to the narrative, it was that it needed to be an exceptional offer that was put in front of Essendon," he told Trade Radio.

"We felt we did that, but we just weren't prepared to agree to a ridiculous one.

"Only Essendon can answer how close, they had the power of that final decision.

"We offered a compelling offer but they didn't want to take it."

Already fierce rivals from their epic grand final battles in the 1980s and the infamous 'Line in the Sand' match in 2004, the tension between Essendon and Hawthorn has properly reignited.

For four of the past five seasons, the Bombers and Hawks have played each other in round one.

The AFL will almost certainly lock in a repeat for 2026 following this offseason's drama.

While Essendon and Merrett now must rebuild some bridges, Callum Ah Chee's manager is furious that no trade was struck for the two-time Brisbane premiership player to join Adelaide.

Ben Williams said there was "zero chance" that Ah Chee would stay at the Lions, adding the plan now is for the player to join the Crows through the preseason draft.

St Kilda ruck-forward Rowan Marshall (Geelong), North Melbourne captain Jy Simpkin (Collingwood) and Western Bulldogs defender Buki Khamis (Carlton) were other players whose trade hopes were dashed.

Blues key forward Charlie Curnow was the biggest name to switch clubs, joining Sydney for three round-one draft picks and Swans player Will Hayward.