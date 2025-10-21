Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 AFLW home and away season is almost complete, so stay abreast of all the Round 11 fixtures, expert tips, news, results and reaction as they come to hand.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24

Adelaide vs. Port Adelaide

Norwood Oval, 7:35pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: The city of churches splits in two this Friday night as the Crows and Power face off in another heated Showdown. Adelaide are clinging to seventh and can't afford another slip after falling to North Melbourne last week. A loss here could throw their finals hopes into danger. For Port, a slow start has them out of finals contention, but that hasn't stopped them from finishing the year with purpose. Their slick forward-half chains have become a real weapon, and after last week's statement win over third-placed Hawthorn, they'll be desperate to notch their first ever victory against their cross-town rivals.

ESPN Expert Tip: Crows by 12 points.

The Showdown will kick-start Round 11. Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25

Sydney vs. West Coast

Henson Park, 1:05pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: The race for the top eight is well and truly on, and both Sydney and West Coast need to win their final two games to stay in the hunt. As the season reaches its pointy end, the Swans do not have the capacitiy to run out a four-quarter perfromance, reverting to long kicks inside 50 without a tall target to capitalise. Sitting ninth, they can't afford another slip. The Eagles, meanwhile, are finishing strong. Unlike last year, they're taking real momentum into the back end of the season and can't afford to drop this one, with Carlton, Sydney and Adelaide all breathing down their necks. Expect this one to carry a genuine finals edge.

ESPN Expert Tip: Swans by 6 points.

Essendon vs. Hawthorn

Windy Hill, 3:05pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: After starting the season 3-0, Essendon have endured a brutal slide, dropping seven straight games heading into their final home clash of the year. The Bombers will be desperate to snap the streak and give their fans something to cheer about before season's end. Hawthorn, sitting second on the ladder, will be looking to respond after last week's heavy loss to Port Adelaide. The Hawks have been one of the competition's most consistent sides in 2025 and will want to regain momentum ahead of finals.

ESPN Expert Tip: Hawks by 18 points.

Fremantle vs. Richmond

Fremantle Oval, 5:05pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: Fremantle return home after a hard-fought win over GWS, one that probably ended up closer than it should have. The Dockers will be eager to tidy up their goal kicking after converting just six goals from 42 inside 50s, but their midfield dominance was clear: they were +14 in clearances, +30 in contested possessions, and a commanding 4.4 (28) to 0.1 (1) advantage from stoppages. Richmond, meanwhile, are chasing their third win of the season and finally look to be finding some chemistry. Katie Brennan has been all class up forward, and her recent form has been central to the Tigers' late-season improvement.

ESPN Expert Tip: Dockers by 10 points.

Brisbane vs. Melbourne

Brighton Homes Arena, 7:15pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: Brisbane have caught fire over the past month and look every bit a contender again. But this week's clash with Melbourne shapes as their biggest test yet -- and a real chance to prove themselves against one of the competition's benchmark. The Demons' blend of speed and height in the forward half makes them one of the hardest teams to match up against. Last week, they registered a season-high 37 forward-half intercepts and controlled 62 per cent of time in their attacking half. For a smaller Brisbane side, that poses a serious challenge. With both clubs eyeing September, this one could easily be a preview of week one of finals.

ESPN Expert Tip: Lions by 3 points.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 26

Western Bulldogs vs. Geelong

Mars Stadium, 1:05pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: Geelong head to Ballarat to face a Western Bulldogs side riding a two-game winning streak and full of confidence. The Cats have been one of the competition's most underwhelming teams in 2025, and with a star-studded list, the pressure is starting to mount. They've taken care of the bottom sides but have struggled to execute against mid-table opponents, something they'll be desperate to change this week. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are coming off their second-biggest win in club history, inspired by rising star Emma McDonald. This matchup will be a genuine test of where both sides sit heading into 2026.

ESPN Expert Tip: Cats by 10 points.

North Melbourne vs. St. Kilda

North Hobart Oval, 1:05pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: St Kilda are in the middle of a brutal injury run, with stars Bec Ott, Georgia Patrikios, and Nicola Xenos all going down in the same contest last week, while veteran Jamie Lambert remains in doubt. It's left the Saints relying on depth and potential top-up players. Despite all this they've somehow pieced together a five-game winning streak built on sheer grit and belief. They'll need every ounce of that fight against an unbeaten North Melbourne outfit chasing a 22nd consecutive victory. The Roos face a decision of their own -- whether to rest key players ahead of finals, with travel to Hobart and a tight five-day turnaround looming. Could that open the door for a Saints boilover, or will North keep their incredible run alive?

ESPN Expert Tip: Kangaroos by 40 points.

Carlton vs. GWS

IKON Park, 3:05pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: Carlton are desperate to bounce back after a worrying dip in form. Once seen as a lock for the top four, the Blues have stumbled with back-to-back losses -- first to an injury-hit St Kilda, then to a Sydney side battling their own inconsistencies. Suddenly, questions are being asked. They'll meet a GWS outfit that's struggled for wins but continues to test quality opposition. The Giants' inability to convert pressure into scoreboard impact remains their downfall, last week they failed to register a single contested mark and were smashed in contested possessions by 32. For Carlton, this is a must-win if they're serious about playing finals footy. But they can't afford to take the Giants lightly -- stranger upsets have happened.

ESPN Expert Tip: Blues by 10 points.

Gold Coast vs. Collingwood

Bond University, 4:05pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: Is this the battle for the wooden spoon? Collingwood have shown signs of improvement in 2025, but will be desperate to beat Gold Coast and avoid back-to-back last-place finishes. The Suns, meanwhile, have struggled to regain their spark since their 2023 finals appearance. Even under a new coach, the results haven't shifted -- last week they managed 27 inside 50s without converting a single goal, the second time that's happened in a month. The Pies will be hoping for the return of first-year talent Ash Centra, whose composure and class were sorely missed against Richmond. With pride and perhaps the spoon on the line, this might be both sides' best chance to belt out their team song before season's end.

ESPN Expert Tip: Pies by 12 points.