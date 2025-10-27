Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 AFLW home and away season is almost complete, and Round 12 shapes as one of the most exciting final rounds yet. With finals on the line, teams are fighting to keep their campaigns alive for one more week, while others look to go out in style.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31

Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne

Kinetic Stadium, 7:15pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: North Melbourne are on the verge of completing back-to-back undefeated home-and-away seasons -- but standing in their way is Hawthorn. To kick off what's shaping up as one of the most exciting Round in AFLW history, this top-two clash come up against each other for the first time in history.

The Kangaroos have averaged a winning margin of 50 points this season, led by midfield star Ash Riddell, who is averaging an incredible 37.8 disposals per game and is coming off a 42-touch performance last week. But as finals draw closer and the pressure starts to rise, could a meeting with the second-placed Hawks finally derail the unbothered blue-and-white outfit?

Despite injuries to key players throughout the year -- including captain Emily Bates -- Hawthorn have still managed to secure a top-four finish. They'll need to find another gear if they're to overcome the AFLW's benchmark team. Last season, the Hawks lost momentum heading into finals; this time, the best way to flip that script is by snapping North Melbourne's 23-game winning streak.

ESPN Expert Tip: Kangaroos by 33 points.

Does North make it through the season without a loss? Photo by James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images

West Coast vs. Carlton

Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 9:15pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: In the first of several do-or-die clashes this weekend, West Coast and Carlton square off with a simple equation -- win and keep your season alive, or lose and start planning for the off-season. The Blues were impressive last week, delivering a 46-point win over GWS despite captain Abby McKay being a late withdrawal with quad tightness. However, that victory came at a cost: a short five-day turnaround before flying west to face a desperate Eagles outfit. Carlton can still finish anywhere between fifth and ninth, but to secure a finals berth on their own terms, they must take care of business in Perth rather than rely on other results.

Standing in their way are Daisy Pearce's Eagles, chasing their first finals appearance. It's been a season of growth for West Coast, and the 'Daisy Effect' has been on full display as a young, hungry group continues to mature. The Eagles were forced to wait another week to seal their spot after falling to Sydney without star midfielder Ella Roberts who withdrew from 'hamstring awareness'. If Roberts returns does it give the Blues an upperhand?

The Eagles will also be without emerging defender Jess Rentsch, who faces a suspension for a dangerous tackle. Against a dynamic Carlton forward line, that absence could sting. Still, West Coast have shown across the season that they can rise to the occasion at home. Both sides have everything to play for; Carlton chasing a finals return, West Coast desperate to complete a remarkable turnaround and bring finals footy back to the west for the first time in five years.

ESPN Expert Tip: Blues by 7 points.

SATURDAY, NOVEMEBER 1

GWS vs. Port Adelaide

Henson Park, 1:05pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: For the third straight season, GWS and Port Adelaide will face off in the final round of the home-and-away season. In that time the inaugural Giants are yet to defeat the Power. Could that change this Saturday Port Adelaide remain a mathematical chance of sneaking into the top eight. They'll need plenty of help from the "footy gods," but one thing is clear -- they must win, and win well to keep their season alive. The Power are riding a wave of momentum, coming off their first-ever win over crosstown rivals Adelaide, as well as a commanding victory over premiership contender Hawthorn. With form and confidence building, Port will be wary of the final-round chaos that so often brings surprises.

The Giants will be disappointed with their performance against Carlton last week, but there were encouraging signs from their emerging stars. In the final quarter, the "Orange Team" lifted their intensity, winning ground balls (27-19) and inside 50s (17-13). Their reward came through young guns Kaitlyn Srhoj, Sara Howley and Jess Doyle, who each hit the scoreboard late.Brodee Mowbray's recent move into the midfield has added agression around the contest, a switch that arguably should've happened earlier in the season. However, the Giants' undersized backline faces a serious challenge this week. They'll need answers for Port's aerial threats in Matilda Scholz, Gemma Houghton, and new single-season goals record-holder Indy Tahau.

There's a quiet rivalry brewing between these two sides. The Giants will be desperate to finish their season on a high at home, while the Power will be fighting to keep their finals dream flickering.

ESPN Expert Tip: Power by 19 points.

Richmond vs. Gold Coast

IKON Park, 3:05pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: Richmond and Gold Coast will both be looking to end disappointing campaigns on a positive note. For the Suns, they'll be hoping to match the rest of the bottom three with a second win; for the Tigers, it's a chance to for their young guns to stand up and give fans something to cheer for in 2026.

The Tigers will be desperate to welcome back star midfielder Ellie McKenzie, who missed last week's 44-point loss to Fremantle with knee soreness. Without her, Richmond struggled to generate drive through the middle and link effectively with their forward line. Her return could make all the difference in a side that's shown flashes of quality but lacked consistency. Gold Coast, meanwhile, will be out to prove they're building something beyond the ladder position suggests. Niamh McLaughlin has been one of their few constants through a tough season, while Lucy Single and Charlie Rowbottom continue to lead from the front. The matchup between McLaughlin and Mon Conti should provide one of the round's most entertaining midfield duels.

A strong final performance from both teams would go a long way in restoring belief heading into 2026.

ESPN Expert Tip: Tigers by 25 points.

Sydney vs. Essendon

C.ex Coffs International Stadium, 5:05pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: Sydney will make AFLW history this weekend as they host Essendon in their first-ever official AFLW match in Coffs Harbour, and it's a clash that carries plenty of finals implications. The Swans have surged back into the top eight after a strong win over West Coast, with their forward half pressure proving a major weapon. The Bombers, though, are a side that can still shake up the finals picture. When their forward press clicks, they're capable of forcing turnovers and punishing teams in transition, something Sydney struggled with last week when scoreless from defensive 50 chains. If Essendon can replicate that kind of pressure, they'll be right in the hunt.

Sydney will look for another big performance from forward Rebecca Privitelli, who stepped up last week after young gun Cynthia Hamilton went down with a worrying knee injury. In bad news for the Swans, however, Chloe Molloy has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a back injury.

With the Swans' season hinging on this result -- and plenty of other clubs watching the outcome closely.

ESPN Expert Tip: Swans by 14 points.

Geelong vs. Melbourne

GMHBA Stadium, 7:15pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: This is a meaningful clash for Geelong and Melbourne, albeit for very different reasons. The Demons are safely locked into finals but are still jostling for top-four positioning, while the Cats will be desperate to finish a frustrating season on a positive note in front of their home fans at GMHBA Stadium. Melbourne enters the contest looking to rebound after a narrow nine-point loss to Brisbane. With the top four still in flux, every percentage point matters for the Demons.

Geelong, meanwhile, showed grit in their wet-weather win, ending the Dogs' finals hopes and keeping their own slim chances alive. Aishling Moloney down one end and Alyssa Bannan at the other will be an exciting watch.

ESPN Expert Tip: Demons by 18 points

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Collingwood vs. Brisbane

Victoria Park, 1:05pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: Brisbane heads to Victoria Park with momentum and a top-two finish in sight. The Lions are fresh off a gutsy victory over the Dees, a game that showcased their pressure, pace, and poise under fire. Collingwood finally snapped their losing streak with a hard-fought 15-point win over the Suns, lifted by Nell Morris-Dalton's clutch double late in the game. With nothing to lose, the Magpies will look to take the game on and test Brisbane's structure with their run from half-back. The Lions' speed and scoring power should prove too much for Collingwood, but the Pies have shown they can scrap when it counts. With finals looming, Brisbane will be aiming for a clean, ruthless performance -- while Collingwood will relish the chance to spoil it.]

ESPN Expert Tip: Lions by 42 points.

St. Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs

RSEA Park, 3:05pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: St Kilda enter the final round sitting seventh -- just inside the finals window -- and a win here would all but seal a top-six finish, an impressive achievement given their injury setbacks this season. The Saints have struggled for cohesion at times through the midfield and defence but have shown they can lift when the pressure is on. The Western Bulldogs, long out of finals contention, arrive with nothing to lose and the freedom to play bold, attacking footy. If St Kilda can get their ball movement and inside-50 efficiency clicking, they'll control the tempo early. But the Dogs' best chance lies in chaos; forcing turnovers, disrupting the Saints' structure, and turning the contest into a scrap.

ESPN Expert Tip: Saints by 16 points.

Adelaide vs. Fremantle

Norwood Oval, 5:05pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: The final game of the regular season doubles as a knockout clash, with both Adelaide and Fremantle fighting to keep their finals hopes alive. The Crows, once a top-four certainty, now find themselves clinging to eighth after a frustrating Showdown loss to Port Adelaide. They'll need to rediscover their composure around the ball and improve their efficiency going inside 50 to stay alive.

Fremantle, meanwhile, kept their season flickering with a strong win over Richmond. Led by Kiara Bowers -- who continues to lead the competition in tackles -- the Dockers will look to bring their trademark pressure and intensity to unsettle the Crows early.

Both sides know the stakes: win, and finals beckon; lose, and the season ends. It's a fitting finale to Round 12 -- two proud clubs, one last spot, and everything on the line.

ESPN Expert Tip: Crows by 9 points