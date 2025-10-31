ESPN's Matt Walsh laces up the boots to try his hand at the endangered Aussie rules art of the centre bounce. (2:21)

Carlton recruits Ollie Florent and Will Hayward believe their exits from Sydney could have been better handled.

Florent and Hayward were both traded to the Blues despite have long-term contracts with the Swans.

"It was definitely tough," Florent told afl.com.au.

"They (Sydney) pretty much just said we want you out. We want you gone."

Hayward, who like Florent played 184 AFL games for the Swans, said he had just two phone calls from Sydney coach Dean Cox during the trade period.

"Those phone calls made it pretty easy to want to join Carlton," he told the AFL's website.

"It probably could've been handled better.

"That club is full of great people, it's probably just a little slip-up with how it was handled."

Florent was traded to Carlton for a future third-round draft pick.

And Hayward was part of a trade deal that sealed ex-Blues forward Charlie Curnow's move north to Sydney.

The Swans gave the Blues pick 11, first-round draft picks in 2026 and 2027 plus Hayward.

In return, Sydney received Curnow, picks 31 and 42, plus a 2027 second-round draft selection in return.

While both Hayward and Florent expressed misgivings about the trade process, both said they held no ill-will against the Swans.

Hayward almost joined the Blues at the end of the 2024 season but opted to sign a four-year contract extension to remain at Sydney.

"I was really close to coming here (Carlton) last year," Hayward said.

"I had some really good chats with 'Vossy' (Blues coach Michael Voss) and the team.

"After Sydney got to where they needed to get to (with a new contract offer) I remember texting (recruiting manager) Mick Agresta and saying: 'If shit ever hits the fan, this is the only other club I'd consider playing for'.

"Well, shit hit the fan. And here we are."