Port Adelaide's sacked board member Warren Tredrea says he's concerned at the actions of "a number of important people" at the AFL club.

Tredrea, the club's sole AFL premiership captain, has been dismissed from the Power's board after refusing to apologise for an anti-Semitism row.

Port reviewed Tredrea's board role after he hosted a podcast with a guest who allegedly promoted far-right views.

The guest, British Army veteran AJ Roberts, was criticised by the Jewish Council of Australia for promoting "far-right anti-Semitic conspiracy theories" and Holocaust denials on the podcast.

Warren Tredrea captained Port to the first AFL Premiership in 2004. Photo by Mark Dadswell/Getty Images

Tredrea said he had spent "an enlightening couple of years" on the Port board.

"I am concerned about the actions taken by a number of important people at our club which have led to (my) dismissal today," Tredrea posted on social media.

"I will be making further and fuller statements in the future."

Tredrea then wished coaches and players of Port's AFL, AFLW and SANFL teams "every success going forward".

Port's board requested Tredrea "agree to a club statement which included an apology to the club and anyone who took offence to the comments made on his podcast by Mr AJ Roberts".

"Mr Tredrea refused to agree with the public apology request to close out the matter," the club said in a statement on Friday.

"The board has afforded Mr Tredrea numerous opportunities to reconsider his position, which he has not changed.

"After exhausting all reasonable avenues for resolution, the board determined that Mr Tredrea's continuation as a director was not in the best interests of the club."

Tredrea captained Port to their only AFL premiership in 2004 and is the club's all-time leading goalkicker, with 549 in his 244 games.

Port's statement stressed Tredrea was removed as "a governance matter relating to its expectations of club directors".

"It is not, and should never be interpreted as, a reflection on Warren Tredrea's extraordinary contribution to Port Adelaide as a player," the club said.

"Warren Tredrea is a premiership captain, club champion, and one of the greatest players to represent the club.

"His legacy as a player is secure and will forever be celebrated by this club and our members.

"That legacy remains untarnished and separate from this governance decision."

Tredrea, an inaugural Port player on the club's entry to the AFL in 1997, retired at the end of the 2010 season.

He then carved a successful media career, including stints as a sports presenter on Channel Nine news in Adelaide.

Tredrea was sacked from that position in 2021.

He claimed the sacking was due to his refusal to take a COVID-19 vaccine and sued Channel Nine, seeking about $5.77 million in lost wages.

But Tredrea lost a Federal Court trial, which ended in March last year, with Nine maintaining he was sacked because of poor performance.

In June, he said he started his podcast after becoming "sceptical, and even cynical, about big government, big business and big media".

"In an effort to work my way through this, I have found myself attracted to people who have taken a similar life path ... I have been curious to talk to these people in a public forum about uncomfortable issues," he posted on June 25.