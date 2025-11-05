Pass or fail? How each AFLW club fared in season 2025

Open Extended Reactions

As the 2025 AFLW season enters its pointy end, the race for the premiership is heating up, but for 10 clubs, the campaign has already come to a close. Some showed glimpses of promise, others endured seasons they'll want to forget, and a few are right on the verge of something special.

From veteran-heavy lists in need of a reset to rising teams bursting with untapped potential, we've handed out our Pass or Fail verdicts for every side that's bowed out of the finals race -- analysing what worked, what didn't, and where they need to turn their focus this off-season.

Collingwood

Ladder: 15th

Win-loss: 3-9, 62.2%

Result: PASS

Coming off a winless, wooden-spoon season last year, few knew what to expect from one of the league's most famous clubs. With the much-hyped No. 1 draft pick, a new captain, and a second-year coach at the helm, it felt like a genuine fresh start for the Pies.

Despite recording just three wins, the foundations of a rebuild are clearly there. The game style is taking shape, and the talent is emerging. The challenge now is execution. Their first win in 330 days over the Giants was a big highlight, followed by handing the Swans their first loss of the season, and pushing a top-two side in Melbourne to within four points.

Ash Centra was the clear standout, her footy IQ, composure, and movement around the ground already look a level above and with a full pre-season under her belt next year she is one to watch. Violet Patterson's bravery and Lucy Cronin's reliability down back also gave fans something to get excited about. The return of a healthy Mattea Breed next season will add even more promise.

But there are questions around the list profile. Collingwood have the oldest list in the AFLW, and while experience can help stabilise a young side, the gap between the Pies and a similarly aged powerhouse like Brisbane is stark. Tough calls may be needed heading into 2026.

The Pies also continue to lean heavily on Sabrina Frederick, who remains their only genuine key target inside 50 while still being asked to pinch-hit in the ruck. It's a load too heavy for one player to carry. A fit Bri Davey returning to form next year would be a huge boost, the league misses her.

If Collingwood can nail another strong draft hand and sharpen their ball use, their rebuild could start to fly in 2026.

Off-season needs:

A genuine key forward to support Sabrina Frederick

Depth and composure around Lucy Cronin in defence

A fit and healthy Bri Davey

The future is bright for Collingwood with Ash Centra. Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Essendon

Ladder: 14th

Win-loss: 4-9, 60%

Result: FAIL

The offseason chatter around Essendon was dominated by player exits, Amber Clarke, Paige Scott, and Ash Van Loon (all under the age of 21 at the time). Despite the turnover, there was genuine optimism heading into 2025. That faith was quickly rewarded with a thumping 56-point win over GWS, followed by two more victories to start the year 3-0. For a moment, the Bombers looked like one of the competition's surprise packets.

But when captain Bonnie Toogood was suspended, everything seemed to unravel. The All-Australian forward had kicked four goals across the opening two rounds, but after returning from suspension, managed just one for the rest of the season. Her absence and dip in form coincided with Essendon's collapse.

Maddy Prespakis continued to find the footy, averaging 23.5 disposals, but it lacked impact. Career-lows in kicking efficiency (41.1%) and overall disposal efficiency (52.7%) reflected a season where volume didn't always equal influence. The early loss of reigning best and fairest Maddi Gay to a leg injury also hurt badly, adding to a total of seven leg injuries at Windy Hill and a need to field top-up players just to fill a team sheet.

Like their AFL counterparts, the Bombers' season mirrored a frustrating pattern -- a strong start undone by a mid-year slump. The departures of Clarke, Scott, and Van Loon have left clear structural holes: Van Loon, their No.1 lockdown defender in 2024, leaves behind a backline that conceded the sixth-most points in the competition this year.

There were still positives. Georgia Nanscawen was Essendon's most consistent contributor, while Amy Gaylor emerged as a vital two-way midfielder in her second season. And young forward Grace Belloni showed flashes of promise, offering versatility and mobility that could see her become a key part of the rebuild with more pre-seasons under her belt.

The Bombers ended their year on a high, upsetting Sydney in wet conditions in Coffs Harbour to derail the Swans' finals hopes -- a rare bright spot in an otherwise faltering campaign.

Off-season needs:

A burst-type midfielder with genuine pace from stoppage (too many of the same inside types)

A small forward to support Bonnie Toogood

A key defender to anchor the backline

Fremantle

Ladder: 11th

Win-loss: 6-6, 80.9%

Result: FAIL

After an impressive leap back into finals in 2024, Fremantle entered 2025 hoping to take another step forward. A round one victory over Port Adelaide offered early promise, but what followed sounded alarm bells. Two heavy home losses by 70 points or more to the Lions and North exposed a familiar flaw that the Dockers could can't beat top-eight sides.

Although margins tightened as the year went on, the theme remained. Out of their six wins, only two of them were against contending sides. A thrilling five-point win over Melbourne late in the season sparked hope of a turnaround, but when it came to a do-or-die final-round clash with Adelaide, the Dockers once again folded under pressure.

With last year's All-Australian ruck Mim Strom anchoring the middle, supported by a star-studded midfield including Gabby Newton, Kiara Bowers (who again led the league in tackles), Aisling McCarthy, and Hayley Miller, Fremantle's on-paper talent is undeniable. But in 2025, the chemistry and execution just didn't match the calibre.

Recruiting remains a strength -- despite not having a top-10 draft pick since 2018, the Dockers have continued to unearth talent through clever list management, with additions like Gabby Newton and Aisling McCarthy, and the rise of homegrown star Emma O'Driscoll. The future looks bright for emerging names such as Holly Ifould, Matilda Banfield, Indi Strom and Tunisha Kikoak, but the concern lies in the lack of balance with mid-aged depth bridging the gap between youth and experience.

Fremantle have the second-youngest and least-experienced list in the competition, yet their key contributors in Bowers, Gabby O'Sullivan, Aine Tighe, Ebony Antonio and Ash Brazill are all over 31. If age and injuries begin to take their toll, things could start to look very dire. A targeted focus on experienced mid-career recruits must be a priority before the window slips.

In 2026, Fremantle's biggest challenge is simple: beat top-eight sides. Until they do, they'll remain stuck in a cycle of promise without payoff.

Offseason needs:

A genuine key forward to help the reliance on the midfield to score

Mid-aged, experienced recruits to support the next generation and cover for ageing stars

Kiara Bowers is the best pressure player in the league. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Geelong

Ladder: 13th

Win-loss: 5-7, 92.8%

Result: FAIL

Geelong remains one of the AFLW's biggest underperformers. With the talent on their list, the Cats should be contending -- yet for a second straight year, they've fallen well short. It's no longer about the fixture or luck; the problem feels internal.

CEO Steve Hocking has already hinted at 'greater investment in the program's coaching ranks', and that might be where the root of the problems lay. As the competition's pace evolves, Geelong's development pathways and access to full-time coaching support appear to be lagging behind.

On the field, the story was one of inconsistency. The Cats could hang with top teams, shown by a competitive 14-point loss to Melbourne, but rarely capitalised on momentum. They win enough of the ball, but their inability to convert dominance into scoreboard pressure continues to haunt them. It doesn't warrant a full reset, but it should spark some honest reflection about why this talented list can't break through.

The retirements of captain Meghan McDonald and stalwart Kate Darby leave major holes in defence, though there's optimism up forward. Mikayla Bowen enjoyed her best season yet, while Aishling Moloney's decision to focus full-time on AFLW and step away from Gaelic football this coming pre-season is a major boost. Expect Nina Morrison to take over the captaincy, and more leadership responsibility to fall to Georgie Prespakis, who continues to elevate her game each season.

The talent is there. The question is whether Geelong can finally turn promise into progress.

Off-season needs:

Greater investment in coaching and player development

Replacement for McDonald and Darby in defence

Improved conversion and composure inside 50

Gold Coast

Ladder: 18th

Win-loss: 2-10, 41.3%

Result: FAIL

It was a new era for the Suns in 2025 -- a new coach, new leaders, and fresh faces -- but unfortunately, the results stayed the same, with Gold Coast finishing bottom of the ladder in 18th.

The loss of captain Tara Bohanna to Carlton was a major blow, and while Jacqueline Dupuy looked set to step into that key forward role, an injury-plagued start to the season stalled her impact. The shining light came in the form of first-year sensation Havana Harris, who burst onto the scene with her strength and versatility. Whether in the ruck, as an extra midfielder, or up forward, Harris' ability to dominate contests as a tall was one of the few consistent joys in a difficult campaign.

Injuries were the recurring story. The Suns rarely fielded their full-strength side, with stars like Charlie Rowbottom, Lucy Single, and Claudia Whitfort all spending time sidelined. The reshuffle saw Niamh McLaughlin move into the midfield, a move that paid off with some standout performances, though her absence off half-back was noticeable.

The late-season return of Katie Lynch brought stability to the backline, and with a full preseason behind her, she looms as a key piece heading into 2026. But depth remains a serious concern. Every club faces injuries, yet the Suns struggled to find reliable replacements when key players went down, a sign their list still lacks maturity and experience.

A highlight came in their gutsy win over GWS while ravaged by injuries, defying expectations that they might go winless from that point. It was a brief glimpse of their potential resilience and talent when things click.

The future, though, looks promising. Gold Coast holds the No.1 draft pick, with highly rated Academy prospect Sunny Lappin already nominating the Suns as her preferred destination, a massive boost given her family ties to both St Kilda and Carlton.

Most thought Gold Coast would start to have a Port Adelaide like rise with their young talent, maybe not make finals but begin a promising resurrection but that wasn't the case. The foundation pieces are there; the next challenge is cohesion and continuity.

Off-season Needs:

Daisy D'Arcy back fit and firing - her run and balance alongside Rowbottom in the midfield are crucial

A clean preseason - injuries were the biggest obstacle; fielding their best 22 in round one 2026 must be the top priority

The Suns missed D'Arcy in the midfield this season especially to help with Rowbottom's load. Photo by Kelly Barnes/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

GWS

Ladder: 17th

Win-loss: 2-10, 58.9%

Result: FAIL

Heading into the new season, GWS and their fans were full of optimism. A favourable fixture suggested the chance for genuine progress, but instead it began with a 56-point hammering from Essendon, setting the tone for what became another disappointing campaign.

The Giants managed just two wins, handing both Collingwood and Gold Coast their first victories of the season, and frustration from fans reached boiling point, even prompting an open "letter to the Giants" circulating online questioning the direction of the club's women's program.

It's a harsh reality for a side that, on paper, boasts serious talent. Zarlie Goldsworthy, Georgia Garnett, and Tarni Evans continue to lead the way, supported by breakout years from Madison Brazendale, Brodee Mowbray, and Cambridge McCormick. Yet despite the individual promise, the collective output remains stagnant. Across the past three seasons, GWS have never won more than two games and in their AFLW history, they've still never achieved three consecutive wins.

The list has promise but lacks balance. Recent drafts have brought in young midfielders like Kaitlyn Srhoj, Sara Howley, and Grace Martin - whose move to the backline was very promising -- strengthening the on-ball group, but the Giants now desperately need key-position players, particularly a genuine ruck and another tall forward. Eilish O'Dowd, still in just her second season of football ever, has shouldered the ruck load admirably but is being asked to do too much. Winning more hitouts would help unleash Alyce Parker and Goldsworthy, who remain among the competition's elite when given first use.

Up forward, the reliance on Garnett and Evans is unsustainable. Evans' shift into attack has been a success, but she could add more value as a swing option at both ends alongside McCormick. With Isabel Huntington and Vivian Saad unable to be reliable marking targets the GWS midfielders need other marking options when Evans and Garnett take the best defenders each week.

Coach Cam Bernasconi's system also remains under scrutiny. The Giants often look disjointed and unsure of their identity. When they simplify their approach and play instinctively, as seen in their shock upset win over Sydney, they look a completely different team: dynamic, aggressive, and fun to watch. That version of GWS needs to become the norm, not the exception.

Off-season needs:

A genuine ruck to take pressure off O'Dowd and win first possession

A key forward to support Garnett and Evans inside 50

A simplified, player-driven game plan that maximises their young talent

Port Adelaide

Ladder: 10th

Win-loss: 6-6, 105.0%

Result: PASS

It might come as a surprise to some that Port Adelaide earns a pass despite missing finals after last year's preliminary final run -- but the late-season turnaround was too impressive to ignore.

After another slow start that mirrored 2024, the Power began to click in the back half of the season. Coach Lauren Arnell's decision to ditch a rigid structure and shift to a man-on-man game plan freed up her side, allowing their natural talent and attacking instincts to shine. The results came quickly: wins over Hawthorn and, notably, their first-ever victory over crosstown rivals Adelaide. The Power became a scoring machine this season, winning the two highest scoring games in the AFLW, showcasing their exciting attacking brand of footy.

Port's rise was fueled by a wave of young stars. Shineah Goody, Matilda Scholz, and Abbey Dowrick all took major strides, while the long-awaited debut of Lauren Young lived up to the hype. And then there was Indy Tahau, whose breakout season saw her claim the AFLW home-and-away goal record at just 23 years-old, a huge statement of what's to come.

Down back, Ella Heads and Amelie Borg formed an emerging defensive duo, though the lack of tall defensive options was exposed at times against the league's elite forwards. The Power also struggled to close out games, particularly against St Kilda, when they were on the wrong end of the biggest comeback in AFLW history, and Geelong, where missed opportunities proved costly.

Still, there's no denying the trajectory. The young core is exciting, the game plan is evolving, and the belief is real. If Port can carry their late-season form into 2026 from Round 1, a return to finals is within reach.

Off-season needs:

A key defender capable of matching top-tier tall forwards

Two-way running wingers to help sustain their high-pressure style for four quarters

Indy Tahau won the 2025 leading goal kicker award. Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images

Richmond

Ladder: 16th

Win-loss: 2-10, 59.9%

Result: FAIL

Richmond's 2025 campaign was disappointing and the club knew it. Before the season had even finished, the Tigers announced an extensive external review of their AFLW program, a clear signal that standards hadn't been met.

After back-to-back finals appearances, the Tigers slumped to 16th, managing just two wins. Ironically, their first victory, a shock upset over Adelaide, showed what they can produce at their best. But those moments were few and far between.

Monique Conti remains the competition's gold standard, but the lack of consistent support around her is glaring. With Ellie McKenzie missing the final two rounds through injury, Conti often looked like she was carrying the midfield on her own. Richmond desperately need more players who can win contested ball and share the load in stoppages, especially with chatter of Grace Egan -- their Round 12 best player -- has not been offered a contract for 2026.

The loss of prized recruit Montana McKinnon to a second ACL injury was another major blow. She was recruited to strengthen the ruck and add presence inside 50, both glaring weaknesses this season. Instead, the Tigers were again forced to lean heavily on Katie Brennan, now 33, and Caitlin Greiser, whose form fluctuated but remains capable of brilliance when she's on.

While attacking, Richmond continue to waste opportunities. Despite frequent inside-50 entries, hesitant ball use and poor connection between their mids and forwards cost them repeatedly. Opponents have started to figure them out, and the Tigers' responses have been too slow, a symptom of relying too heavily on a handful of veterans rather than developing broader depth.

The departure of Eilish Sheerin in the offseason hurt more than expected. Her drive off half-back wasn't replaced, and with Jodie Hicks sidelined for most of the year, Richmond's rebound game was badly blunted.

The program's development pathways have also taken a hit. The decision to cut ties with Port Melbourne's VFLW team at the start of the year meant fewer opportunities for emerging players to build match fitness or regain form after injury, a crucial part of player development that other AFLW programs rely on.

While the current review may feel uncomfortable, it's a necessary step. It signals that Richmond expects more and must recalibrate if they're to return to the finals picture anytime soon.

Off-season needs:

More midfield depth to support Conti and McKenzie

A fit key forward/ruck presence to replace McKinnon's role

Reinvestment in player development pathways after the Port Melbourne VFLW split

A cohesive forward system to make the most of inside-50 dominance

Sydney

Ladder: 9th

Win-loss: 6-6, 107.5%

Result: FAIL

The Sydney Swans started their season on fire with four straight wins and sitting fourth on the ladder, but the momentum didn't last. A 26-point loss to Collingwood that followed began a slide that saw them drop five of their next seven matches, capped off by a disastrous final-round defeat to Essendon, a side that hadn't won since round three.

The turning point came once opposition teams worked out the blueprint: stop Chloe Molloy, stop Sydney. The co-captain struggled under heavy tags and found it difficult to break free or impact games the way she did earlier in the year. The Swans became too reliant on her brilliance, and when she was shut down, so too was the team's scoring flow.

There's no denying the Swans have the talent to contend -- they're young, exciting, and dynamic -- but they need a more even contribution across the ground. Montana Ham had a strong season, showing glimpses of dominance reminiscent of Marcus Bontempelli, as a tall, powerful midfielder who can push forward and score. However, her quiet patches often coincided with Sydney's overall dip in form.

The Swans' disposal under pressure and team defence were recurring issues. Too often, they conceded easy goals due to poor structure or lack of composure. Despite being able to match it with mid-tier sides, they regularly faltered against lower-ranked teams, a consistency problem that must be addressed if they're to take the next step.

The retirement of Rebecca Privitelli leaves a hole in the forward line especially also with Bella Smith leaving to Fremantle last year, but it also opens the door for young key forward Amelia Martin to continue her development. And perhaps the biggest positive of the season was the emergence of Zippy Fish, one of the most impressive debut years in recent AFLW memory. Starting across half-back, her poise, vision, and decision-making with ball in hand stood out immediately. Expect her to see more midfield and wing time in 2026, where her two-way running could elevate the Swans' ball movement.

The Swans can easily be a contending side in 2026 they just need to turn flashes of brilliance into sustained performance.

Off-season needs:

Develop depth and balance across all lines - less reliance on Molloy and Ham

Improve disposal under pressure and field structure

Sharpen team defence to cut off easy goals

Add a key tall forward target to replace Privitelli

Focus on consistency - especially against lower-ranked sides

Montana Ham of the Swans is tackled during the AFLW Round 11 match between Sydney Swans and West Coast Eagles. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Western Bulldogs

Ladder: 12th

Win-loss: 5-7, 126.5%

Result: PASS

The Bulldogs might have finished in the same ladder position as last year (12th), but under Tam Hyatt's second season in charge, they looked far more competitive, and far more confident. The rebuild remains in motion, but the direction is clearly positive.

A string of smart draft selections over the past two seasons is beginning to pay off. Elaine Grigg has quickly become one of the AFLW's most exciting young small forwards, finishing third in the league for tackles inside 50, a testament to her relentless pressure and work rate. She could yet evolve into a damaging mid-forward hybrid. Emma McDonald, a promising tall target, showed flashes of potential, while Sarah Poustie capped her first year with a Rising Star nomination in the final round after a breakout midfield display in the Bulldogs' 45-point demolition of St Kilda.

Heidi Woodley's growth was another highlight, after a full injury-free pre-season for the first time she seamlessly integrated into the side and added composure on the ball. Importantly, Hyatt's game style evolved. After heavy criticism last year for being too defensive, the Bulldogs embraced a faster, more attacking brand of football in 2025. Alice Edmonds was again outstanding -- genuine All-Australian form -- leading the league in hitouts. The next step is converting that ruck dominance into real midfield advantage.

Hyatt also deserves credit for her willingness to take tactical risks. The early-season move of Ellie Blackburn to a high half-forward role didn't pay off, but she wasn't afraid to switch things back quickly. Once returned to the midfield, Blackburn's impact and leadership were again unmatched, driving the Dogs.

Alongside her, Isabelle Pritchard continues to develop into a genuine midfield leader and could well be the club's next captain in 2026. With Deanna Berry battling form and injury, the timing may be right for a leadership refresh.

There are still questions to answer. Former No. 1 pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner made just one appearance this season, and her development will be under the microscope next year. Consistency also remains an issue, the Bulldogs were capable of beating good sides one week, then collapsing the next.

Overall, though, the direction is positive as the Dogs are beginning to rediscover their bite.

Off-season needs: