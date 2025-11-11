Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 AFLW finals series is in full swing, and four teams will face off in week two to keep their campaign alive.

Everything is on the line this weekend, so expect some extra theatre as sides look to prove why they deserve to be the ones to hold the cup aloft on the last Saturday of November.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Melbourne vs. Adelaide

IKON Park, 1:05pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: Melbourne and Adelaide will kick off the first of two semifinals at IKON Park on Saturday. For the Crows, this finals campaign has started in rare territory (without a double chance) but that didn't seem to bother them last week as they demolished St Kilda at home.

The return of veteran leader Chelsea Randall proved pivotal. Her presence down back steadied the ship, and her composure under pressure was a reminder that she remains one of the game's premier finals performers. Expect a fascinating head-to-head at times with Melbourne captain Kate Hore, whose work rate and creativity inside 50 tests even the most experienced defenders.

Adelaide's key will be sustaining their trademark forward-half pressure. They registered a season-high 50 forward tackles and 38 forward-half intercepts in the elimination final, but accuracy remains a concern. Despite dominating territory, the Crows kicked just 8.12 from 44 inside 50s and managed only one contested mark inside their forward 50 -- numbers that simply won't cut it against a side of Melbourne's calibre.

For the Demons, their narrow loss to Brisbane showed flashes of their best, they went down in a goal-for-goal game despite being beaten comprehensively at stoppage clearances around the ground. They'll look to reassert their dominance around the ball and reignite their famed pressure game, which has dipped in recent weeks after ranking among the league's best for much of the season.

It's an unfamiliar sight seeing these two powerhouses meeting in a semifinal rather than a preliminary or Grand Final, but expect nothing short of high-quality football -- and maybe a few fireworks between two clubs desperate to keep their premiership dreams alive.

ESPN expert tip: Demons by 10 points.

Melbourne and Adelaide kick-off the first of two games at IKON Park this Saturday. Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Hawthorn vs. Carlton

IKON Park, 7:15pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: Hawthorn will 'host' Carlton at IKON Park, though it's the Blues who'll enjoy the familiar surroundings of their home facilities. Despite earning the right to a home final, the Hawks will be out to make a statement on enemy turf.

Hawthorn enter the clash on the back of consecutive losses to the seemingly-unstoppable North Melbourne. In both encounters, they started brightly before fading after halftime, unable to sustain their pressure or correct the same issues a week later. The challenge now is mental as much as tactical -- to rebound quickly, rediscover four quarters of consistency, and prove they belong among the competition's elite.

The Hawks' defensive lapses were costly last week, as North feasted on turnover opportunities in their forward half. Tackles and smothers -- normally Hawthorn's hallmark -- fell away as the game wore on. Up forward, supply remains the issue. Greta Bodey has struggled to make an impact in recent weeks, largely starved of clean delivery. When she's involved and hits the scoreboard, the Hawks lift, and her ability to spark momentum could be crucial.

With captain Emily Bates still sidelined, the onus falls on Jasmine Fleming to take the next step. She's shown flashes of brilliance throughout the season -- her burst of speed and game sense both elite -- but now is the time to translate that form to finals intensity. The Hawks will be desperate to avoid back-to-back straight-sets exits and shed any perception of being pretenders.

For Carlton, the story is very different. This young side is riding a wave of confidence after a dominant 41-point win over West Coast, their third straight victory. The Blues' momentum begins in the middle through Mimi Hill and Abby McKay, whose drive from stoppage and corridor play have been key to their exciting brand of football. But the challenge this week is the biggest one yet.

Carlton has never beaten Hawthorn, and their last meeting ended in a narrow eight-point loss. With both sides fighting to extend their seasons, expect high pressure, fast transitions, and a contest that could go right down to the wire.

ESPN expert tip: Hawks by 12 points.