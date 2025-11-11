Open Extended Reactions

Prosecutors have dropped all charges against Geelong AFL player Tanner Bruhn and his co-accused after alleging they raped a woman in a car.

Bruhn and Patrick Sinnott faced Geelong Magistrates Court on Tuesday where the rape and intentional sexual touching charges were formally withdrawn.

Bruhn's identity was previously suppressed, but his barrister asked for the order to be lifted following the prosecution's application.

Both men have always maintained their innocence.

Prosecutors had alleged Bruhn and Sinnott raped the woman in the early hours of February 5, 2023, after attending a Geelong strip club, southwest of Melbourne.

They alleged the two men left the club with the complainant in her car and the assault happened in a Dan Murphy's car park in the nearby suburb of Belmont.

CCTV footage showed the woman leaving the strip club with the men at 4.17am and then her car arriving at the car park at 4.21am.

The alleged rape was not captured on the vision, but the woman's vehicle was seen leaving the area about 5am.

Bruhn's barrister Dermot Dann KC told the court the woman had since admitted she lied and the case was clearly a "horrible stain on the criminal justice system".

"(Bruhn) should be regarded now and forever as someone who was 100% innocent," Mr Dann said on Tuesday.

Bruhn watched Tuesday's hearing via video link, while Sinnott fronted the court in person.

