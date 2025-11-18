Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 AFLW finals series is in full swing, only four teams remain, but only two can play in a Grand Final.

Everything is on the line this weekend, so expect some extra theatre as sides look to prove why they deserve to be the ones to hold the cup aloft on the last Saturday of November.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22

North Melbourne vs. Melbourne

IKON Park, 3:05pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: Amazingly, AFLW fans haven't seen a genuine first vs. second top-of-the-table clash all season -- and for the first time in 2025, North Melbourne and Melbourne finally meet, with a Grand Final spot on the line.

Melbourne have had to do finals the 'hard way', but nothing about their run suggests fatigue or hesitation. They continue to rise to the moment, led by skipper Kate Hore, who again proved she is built for finals football. Her performance last weekend was enormous: 26 disposals at 76.9% efficiency, seven score involvements and three goals, repeatedly punishing Adelaide from intercept possessions. The Demons are a genuine four-quarter side and absolutely capable of pushing -- and potentially beating -- North.

North Melbourne remain the benchmark of the competition. They're coming off two comfortable wins over Hawthorn, but the scorelines don't tell the full story. The Hawks challenged strongly for a quarter and a half with their pressure, but their inability to convert inside 50 and their fade-out under fatigue cost them. Melbourne, however, do convert. And if the Demons put together a full four-quarter performance, this could be North's first loss of the season.

But it's impossible to ignore that North Melbourne have now won 25 games in a row, and appear in every corner of the league's statistical landscape. They simply win more of the football than anyone else, averaging 325.7 disposals per game (the league average is 255 in 2025), but it is to note that Melbourne are the next-best at 272.5.

One of the few categories where North don't sit near the top is tackles. They average 67 per game, below the league mark and ranked 14th overall as well as rebound 50's. Understandably if you have the ball the whole time, there isn't a reason to be winning the defensive stat sheet, but is this a loophole for the Dees?

There's also intrigue around potential inclusions. Eden Zanker is expected to return for Melbourne after her concussion protocols, while North could regain Mia King or Eilish Sheerin. But with both sides boasting strong chemistry and settled line-ups, could late changes disrupt what has been functioning so well?

Keep an eye on Tess Craven, who continues to pop up everywhere and play virtually any role. She'll be pivotal as Melbourne look for ways to curb the influence of Jas Garner and Ash Riddell around the contest.

ESPN expert tip: North by 18 points.

Can the Demons put a stop to North's fairytale season? Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Brisbane vs. Carlton

Brighton Homes Arena, 6:35pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: Brisbane will remarkably host their fourth straight home preliminary final as they chase a third consecutive Grand Final appearance -- but standing in their way is one of the stories of the season: an exciting, fearless young Carlton side.

Almost everyone has jumped on the Blues' bandwagon, and it's easy to see why. In a finals series full of the usual powerhouse clubs, Carlton are the fresh face -- a team that hadn't featured in finals since 2019 -- now bursting with confidence, inventive goal celebrations, and a blend of emerging talent and experience. Their 46-point demolition of third-placed Hawthorn last week wasn't on many cards, but it was their biggest win of the season and it coming in a semi-final is a sign they are only getting better as the pressure increases.

The Lions have won seven straight heading into their bye, but not playing last week raises the question: Can it stall their run, or sharpen them even further?

Carlton's young forward line in Sophie McKay, Mia Austin, and Poppy Schultz continues to exceed expectations, capable of beating opponents in the air, on the ground, or straight through the big sticks. Their midfield, led by leaders Abby McKay and Mimi Hill, drives their game straight through the middle. Importantly, the Blues are not reliant on one star; they share the load, win clearances, and use a kick-mark method to move the ball a contrast to Brisbane's preferred handball-heavy transition.

But Carlton now face Brisbane, a side with extensive finals experience, something the Blues still lack. This game also is just the second finals game away from IKON Park, a significant factor given Carlton's best football this season has been played on their home deck.

And it hasn't gone unnoticed at Lions HQ that Sophie McKay declared, "We're coming for ya." The Lions will relish the challenge and the motivation.

Like the Blues, Brisbane are hitting form at the right time, chasing their eighth straight win. While Carlton did beat the Lions at home earlier in the year, both sides have evolved drastically since then and Brisbane rarely miss twice.

ESPN expert tip: Lions by 11 points.