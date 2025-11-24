Richmond sign Adem Yze to contract extension

Open Extended Reactions

Richmond have extended Adem Yze's contract until the end of the 2028 AFL season in a show of faith in their direction under their head coach.

Yze was already contracted for the 2026 season but has had another two years added to his contract.

The former Melbourne player, and ex-Demons and Hawthorn assistant coach, had the tough task of succeeding triple-premiership mentor Damien Hardwick.

The Tigers claimed the unwanted wooden spoon with just two wins in Yze's first year, 2024, then had premiership stars like Shai Bolton, Daniel Rioli and Liam Baker depart.

But lifted by a surge of young talent, headlined by 2024 No.1 pick Sam Lalor among nine debutants, Richmond claimed five wins in 2025 and finished 17th.

Richmond CEO Shane Dunne said the Tigers believed Yze could lead the club into their next era of success.

"Adem is a highly driven coach who is crystal clear with his plans, communication, and expectations of how he wants the game to be played," Dunne added.

"He has elite personal qualities, has built strong relationships over the past two years, and has a shared hunger for success with the playing group.

"Adem's excellent understanding of AFL strategy and his sharp knowledge of the game are major assets, and they will continue to shine in the coming years.

"We are really excited about what is to come and look forward to seeing Adem continue to lead the group and this club into our next period of AFL success."

The Tigers added two more top-10 draft picks, Sam Cumming and Sam Grlj, to their list at last week's draft.

Richmond also traded for Geelong's Patrick Retschko and nabbed two later draftees, Zane Peucker and Noah Roberts-Thomson.

The Tigers will kick off their 2026 campaign against Carlton at the MCG on March 12.