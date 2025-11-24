Open Extended Reactions

AFLW legend Erin Phillips has been charged with turning Gold Coast's ailing AFLW program after being appointed as the Suns' general manager of women's football.

Two-time league best and fairest and Australian Football Hall of Fame member Phillips has been poached from the AFL's football operations team, supporting game analysis, talent Pathways, Player Movement and Player Engagement across the AFLW.

Since her 2023 retirement, the former Opals and WNBA star, and ex-Adelaide and Port Adelaide AFLW captain had also worked in the media.

Erin Phillips will make the move to the Gold Coast. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

"I always admired the Gold Coast Suns and I just feel like this was a really perfect fit for me," Phillips said in a club statement.

"(Wife) Tracy and I moving four kids from Adelaide to the Gold Coast speaks volumes of just how much I believe in this club and this team.

"I wouldn't have even considered it if I didn't have that full belief that this team can be an absolute powerhouse."

The Suns received the wooden spoon under new coach Rhyce Shaw this season after finishing 17th under predecessor Cameron Joyce the previous year.

CEO Mark Evans expected Phillips to drive a Suns resurgence.

"With an extensive and decorated background in both elite basketball and football, Erin embodies the ambition and professionalism we want to instil within our group," he said in a statement.

"We believe her knowledge and expertise will help provide the tools to develop a high performing environment that ultimately drives success within our women's program.

"We're excited to see our football club take the next steps forward under Erin's guidance in the years to come."

Phillips indicated she wanted to build up the Suns' culture as the battling team prepares to welcome an influx of local and academy talent at the upcoming draft.

"This role brings together everything that I'm really passionate about; working in a team, working in high performance, building a program and helping athletes get the absolute best out of themselves and hopefully we can have some success through that," Phillips said.

"I've had over 24 years of experience working in elite programs all around the world. So, I've been blessed to see how some of the great ones operate and learn from ones that haven't done so well.

"I want this culture to be team first - I want people to walk through these doors and love being here and I want them to come here, get better and go home and can't wait to come back tomorrow."