Charlie Curnow is the missing piece that can help take Sydney back to the AFL heights, says captain Callum Mills.

The Swans sealed an 11th-hour trade with Carlton on deadline day to secure the dual Coleman Medallist last month, and Mills says it was the right move.

After sliding to 10th on the ladder last season, 2024 grand finalists Sydney are looking to return to September football.

They're hoping their gamble on Curnow, which echoed their successful 2013 pursuit of Lance Franklin, can help deliver them just that, and potentially a first premiership since 2012.

Charlie Curnow poses in his new colours. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Mills says Curnow is settling in, and when asked whether he was the missing piece to the Swans' roster, he agreed.

"As a footy club, we always want to get better, and Charlie was that avenue for us. We think he can make us a far better side," Mills told reporters on Monday.

"We've had history of big key forwards coming to Sydney, and we're so pumped to have Charlie come here.

"You want to get him involved in the first training session."

Although Curnow previously said he's "not here to change anything", Mills admits he's already influenced the side's mentality as they have "a pep in their step" knowing the star forward chose the Bloods.

"It's similar to when Taylor (Adams) and Brodie (Grundy) came here a couple of years ago," Mills said.

"You walk a little bit taller knowing he is one of the best key forwards in the competition, who wants to play with us."

But to get the star forward, the Swans had to pay a king's ransom, giving up their first round draft picks this year, next year and for 2027, along with talented forward Will Hayward.

In a separate trade, the side also handed Ollie Florent to the Blues.

The trade fest has added extra spice to Sydney's first match of the 2026 season, as they host Carlton on March 5.

"The reality of this industry is that when you have to get people in like (fellow signing) Jai (Serong) and Charlie, some people have to go," Mills said.

"Unfortunately, it was them, but I think they will thrive at Carlton. They're amazing people.

"They've had a massive impact on the club."