The 2025 AFLW Grand Final is here! And for the third straight season, it's North Melbourne vs. Brisbane.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22

North Melbourne vs. Brisbane

IKON Park, 7:45pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: North Melbourne survived the ultimate scare in last week's prelim when Melbourne led at every break until the final siren. The Roos' fightback and overall class despite not being at their best meant their win streak has now extended to 26 games. Their last loss? Brisbane in the 2023 Grand Final, a side that cruised past the Blues by 35 points in their preliminary final bout. This will be the third time these sides meet in the decider, with both teams winning on one occasion against the other on the final day and the Roos hunting back-to-back triumphs. It'll also be Brisbane's fourth consecutive Grand Final appearance, and seventh in 10 seasons.

ESPN tip: Roos by 16 points