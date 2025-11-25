Another flag on the line: All eyes remain on unbeaten Roos after week of awards

Open Extended Reactions

It's no surprise that this week is all about North Melbourne, and despite the Brisbane Lions playing in their seventh Grand Final in 10 seasons, all eyes are on the Roos' bid for back-to-back premierships and their two-year unbeaten streak.

Vice-captain Ash Riddell was named the league best and fairest on Monday night, pipping teammate and close mate Jasmine Garner and Geelong's Georgie Prespakis.

However, redemption came for Garner on Tuesday night as she was named the AFLPA's AFLW MVP for the third year in a row.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Riddell admitted the spotlight "isn't really my domain" and batted off self-focussed questions with "we have bigger fish to fry this week".

"I'm happy to just focus on the game at hand this week and reflect on things later," she said.

"All the rounds I thought I didn't poll in I probably polled in and then the rounds that I thought I'd poll in I got nothing, there was probably a few games in there that I thought Jas deserved the three and I nabbed a couple off her.

"There were certainly some games I probably didn't deserve the three and for whatever reason got it.

"I think she's an absolute superstar and the best player in the comp."

The polling wasn't without controversy though, with Garner and Riddell failing to poll votes in games where they were objectively the two best players in the round.

As Riddell diplomatically alludes to, there were two games where she had 43 and 45 disposals respectively and didn't poll.

"We've probably known from previous years where Jas Garner has been the favourite and hasn't sort of polled according to plan that these things happen... so it's a good laugh and we sort of take the mickey out of it, we don't take these things too seriously.

"We've got a Grand Final on the weekend and that's the number one priority and we just try and take it with a grain of salt and have a laugh about it."

Riddell missed out in her first two drafts, and after finding her love for footy again after her now husband encouraged her to play at his club, the serendipity of it all isn't lost on her.

"I'll be forever grateful to this club for having belief in me, it was certainly tough obviously missing out on two drafts early on, but I know if this club didn't pick me up there's no way I'd be the player I am today."

Ridell is coy about her achievements but was also selected in the All-Australian side for the fifth time and named the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award.

She twice broke her own disposal record this season.

It's the Roos' consistency, commitment to a team approach, and unassuming nature that has stolen the hearts of the country, and it'll be their no-fuss attitude which will see them laugh through the week, no matter what the umpires vote.