'We knew as soon as we got here': Roos back-to-back, but Birch has four

Not only did North Melbourne make history becoming the first AFLW side to seal back-to-back premierships, one of their stars, Libby Birch, became the first player to win four.

This season was her second with the Kangaroos, but before she moved to Arden Street, Birch had already claimed the biggest prize in AFLW with the Western Bulldogs in 2018 and Melbourne in 2022.

Speaking to 3AW Football immediately after the siren, the 27-year-old was filled with raw emotion.

"What an amazing game from all of us, it's just absolutely incredible," she said. "I think we saved our best footy until last.

"I knew as soon as we got here today that we were leaning into it, we were all over it.

"I think the Dees really tested us and fine tuned us last week and we had a plan going into the week and we absolutely nailed it from the get-go, and everyone was up and about, we knew as soon as we got here.

Libby Birch has now won four AFLW premierships.

"I think we were just so calm, last week we were a bit nervous I must admit but I think that really poised us for this week and again, Darren Crocker and our coaches planned that game so well.

"I think we executed our best footy which is so exciting because we've been growing all year and to be able to do that on the big stage is a credit to our group."

Birch finished the game with 14 disposals, three tackles, and six marks, in a strong performance made only better by the consistency of the team around her.

Teammate Eilish Sheerin was named best on ground after a clinical display in the midfield, racking 28 disposals, 18 contested possessions, 11 tackles, and two goals.

Head coach Darren Crocker has long been described as the "daggy Dad" of AFLW, and his message to the side this week was clear.

"Lean in, lean into the pressure, lean into all we've done this year, and we've absolutely done that," he said.

Crocker said in his post-match press conference that the words "back-to-back" had been banned, but when he held up the cup alongside captain Jasmine Garner, he yelled those three words.

"You get to that sudden death stage, like we got to last week after being on this enormous streak that we've been on, which has been phenomenal, the program's been so good.

"But one little slip up and we may not have made a Grand Final.

"Today I was just so pleased for the program because I felt like we got what we actually deserved, we have been the best team for two years, and it would have been an absolute shame not to win that Grand Final.

"But I know football, I'm a realist as well and I know that sometimes things don't go your way. And we were actually able to put a really strong performance out tonight and just really justify why we're where we are."