          AFLW 2026: ESPN's way-too-early predictions - Our picks for premier, best and fairest, risers, sliders, and more

          • ESPN staffNov 30, 2025, 11:00 PM

          Roos to go back-to-back-to-back? Do the Lions fall away? Who wins the best and fairest? Which team will rise? While so much can happen over the offseason, ESPN's AFLW experts have nevertheless turned their attention to 2026 for their way-too-early predictions.

          Below are their ladder predictions, expected grand finalists, biggest risers and biggest sliders, as well as best and fairest and leading goal kickers.

          Sarah Burt

          1. Carlton
          2. Melbourne
          3. North Melbourne
          4. Brisbane
          5. Hawthorn
          6. West Coast
          7. Port Adelaide
          8. St Kilda
          9. Sydney
          10. Richmond
          11. Fremantle
          12. Gold Coast
          13. Adelaide
          14. Essendon
          15. Collingwood
          16. Geelong
          17. GWS
          18. Western Bulldogs

          Premier: Carlton

          Runner up: Melbourne

          Best and fairest: Jasmine Garner

          Leading goalkicker: Kate Hore

          Biggest riser: West Coast

          Biggest slider: Adelaide

          Biggest storyline: Carlton return to the Grand Final stage.

          Isadora McLeay

          1. North Melbourne
          2. Port Adelaide
          3. Carlton
          4. Brisbane
          5. Hawthorn
          6. Geelong
          7. Melbourne
          8. Sydney
          9. Fremantle
          10. Adelaide
          11. West Coast
          12. St Kilda
          13. Gold Coast
          14. Western Bulldogs
          15. Collingwood
          16. Richmond
          17. Essendon
          18. GWS

          Premier: North Melbourne

          Runner up: Carlton

          Best and fairest: Ella Roberts

          Leading goalkicker: Eden Zanker

          Biggest riser: Port Adelaide

          Biggest slider: Adelaide

          Biggest storyline: Aligning the VFLW competition with the AFLW season becomes a big catalyst for improvement in overall standard and player development.

          Jarryd Barca

          1. North Melbourne
          2. Melbourne
          3. Brisbane
          4. Port Adelaide
          5. Carlton
          6. Hawthorn
          7. West Coast
          8. St Kilda
          9. Sydney
          10. Fremantle
          11. Geelong
          12. Adelaide
          13. Collingwood
          14. Richmond
          15. Western Bulldogs
          16. Essendon
          17. GWS
          18. Gold Coast

          Premier: North Melbourne

          Runner up: Melbourne

          Best and fairest: Georgie Prespakis

          Leading goalkicker: Chloe Molloy

          Biggest riser: Port Adelaide

          Biggest slider: Adelaide

          Biggest storyline: North winning three flags in a row reignites debate over the generous expansion concessions they were given in 2019 and how those early advantages helped build the juggernaut they've become.

          Jesse Robinson

          1. North Melbourne
          2. Brisbane
          3. Melbourne
          4. West Coast
          5. Port Adelaide
          6. Adelaide
          7. Hawthorn
          8. Carlton
          9. Sydney
          10. Geelong
          11. Fremantle
          12. St Kilda
          13. Western Bulldogs
          14. Collingwood
          15. Essendon
          16. Richmond
          17. GWS
          18. Gold Coast

          Premier: North Melbourne

          Runner up: Port Adelaide

          Best and fairest: Jasmine Garner

          Leading goalkicker: Eden Zanker

          Biggest riser: Port Adelaide

          Biggest slider: Adelaide

          Biggest storyline: West Coast and Port Adelaide begin the new era of challengers to the Kangaroos' pending dynasty and former superpower Adelaide fall away into a fringe finals team.