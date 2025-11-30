Open Extended Reactions

Roos to go back-to-back-to-back? Do the Lions fall away? Who wins the best and fairest? Which team will rise? While so much can happen over the offseason, ESPN's AFLW experts have nevertheless turned their attention to 2026 for their way-too-early predictions.

Below are their ladder predictions, expected grand finalists, biggest risers and biggest sliders, as well as best and fairest and leading goal kickers.

Sarah Burt

1. Carlton

2. Melbourne

3. North Melbourne

4. Brisbane

5. Hawthorn

6. West Coast

7. Port Adelaide

8. St Kilda

9. Sydney

10. Richmond

11. Fremantle

12. Gold Coast

13. Adelaide

14. Essendon

15. Collingwood

16. Geelong

17. GWS

18. Western Bulldogs

Premier: Carlton

Runner up: Melbourne

Best and fairest: Jasmine Garner

Leading goalkicker: Kate Hore

Biggest riser: West Coast

Biggest slider: Adelaide

Biggest storyline: Carlton return to the Grand Final stage.

Isadora McLeay

1. North Melbourne

2. Port Adelaide

3. Carlton

4. Brisbane

5. Hawthorn

6. Geelong

7. Melbourne

8. Sydney

9. Fremantle

10. Adelaide

11. West Coast

12. St Kilda

13. Gold Coast

14. Western Bulldogs

15. Collingwood

16. Richmond

17. Essendon

18. GWS

Premier: North Melbourne

Runner up: Carlton

Best and fairest: Ella Roberts

Leading goalkicker: Eden Zanker

Biggest riser: Port Adelaide

Biggest slider: Adelaide

Biggest storyline: Aligning the VFLW competition with the AFLW season becomes a big catalyst for improvement in overall standard and player development.

Jarryd Barca

1. North Melbourne

2. Melbourne

3. Brisbane

4. Port Adelaide

5. Carlton

6. Hawthorn

7. West Coast

8. St Kilda

9. Sydney

10. Fremantle

11. Geelong

12. Adelaide

13. Collingwood

14. Richmond

15. Western Bulldogs

16. Essendon

17. GWS

18. Gold Coast

Premier: North Melbourne

Runner up: Melbourne

Best and fairest: Georgie Prespakis

Leading goalkicker: Chloe Molloy

Biggest riser: Port Adelaide

Biggest slider: Adelaide

Biggest storyline: North winning three flags in a row reignites debate over the generous expansion concessions they were given in 2019 and how those early advantages helped build the juggernaut they've become.

Jesse Robinson

1. North Melbourne

2. Brisbane

3. Melbourne

4. West Coast

5. Port Adelaide

6. Adelaide

7. Hawthorn

8. Carlton

9. Sydney

10. Geelong

11. Fremantle

12. St Kilda

13. Western Bulldogs

14. Collingwood

15. Essendon

16. Richmond

17. GWS

18. Gold Coast

Premier: North Melbourne

Runner up: Port Adelaide

Best and fairest: Jasmine Garner

Leading goalkicker: Eden Zanker

Biggest riser: Port Adelaide

Biggest slider: Adelaide

Biggest storyline: West Coast and Port Adelaide begin the new era of challengers to the Kangaroos' pending dynasty and former superpower Adelaide fall away into a fringe finals team.