Brisbane coach Chris Fagan hopes former co-captain Lachie Neale will remain a Lion beyond the upcoming AFL season.

But if the two-time Brownlow medallist wants to move to a West Australian club to be closer to his children after his public and tumultuous marriage breakdown, he will leave with his long-time coach's blessings.

Neale stepped down as co-captain on January 2, when he fronted the media and said he had let his family down.

His wife Jules has moved back to Perth -- where they met when he was playing for Fremantle -- with their two children.

It has created speculation that Neale, 32, could return to Western Australia at season's end, when he is out of contract and an unrestricted free agent.

"I don't know the answer to that either. I hope he does (stay), but he's an unrestricted free agent," Fagan said on Thursday.

"So he can make a call on what he needs to do. He probably needs the next six or seven months to see what the next right step is.

"I hope he stays and plays with us. But if he chooses to move back to Perth, because he needs to be close to his children, then he'll do that with our blessing.

"We're not going to hold anyone to ransom. We'll just go along with the flow on that."

Lachie Neale and Chris Fagan embrace after Brisbane's 2025 premiership triumph. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Fagan said relinquishing the co-captaincy, something Neale had already been considering, was a "sensible decision" given the challenging time for he and his family.

"Obviously, sad for Jules, sad for Lachie, sad for the children, sad that it's become such a public thing," he said.

"But our job as a footy club, as we do with all of our players, is that they all make mistakes from time to time because they're human. Everybody standing here has probably made one at some point in time.

"Our job is just to wrap our arms around him and his family and help them where we can. Outside of that, it's a private issue.

"We'll look after him. I thought it was pretty brave what he did last week. He stood up and owned it. Not many people have to do that in the community.

"His marriage has hit an obstacle. But he elected to do that (speak to the media). He wasn't forced to do that by anyone.

"I thought that showed really good emotional intelligence and a real sense of responsibility, so I admire him for that."

Fagan felt Neale could yet "have another good season" despite his turbulent past few months, and didn't expect it to affect Brisbane's push for a third straight premiership.

"Our group's a pretty mature group. They're able to separate what happens in someone's private life from what happens here at the club," he said.

"That's what we focus on. Lachie's always been a good teammate and a good leader since he's been here. He'll continue to do that, and I'm sure the players will embrace that."

Fagan indicated either Harris Andrews would be sole skipper, or Josh Dunkley and Hugh McCluggage could join him as co-captains.