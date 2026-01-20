'Frustrating': Hawks star to miss half of AFL season

Open Extended Reactions

A frustrated Will Day is set to miss the first half of the AFL season after the Hawthorn star underwent surgery.

Luckless Hawks midfielder Day will be sidelined for the next four months following surgery on his right shoulder this week.

The 24-year-old dislocated his shoulder during pre-season training last week and was helped off the field at the club's new Dingley home by trainers.

The Hawks will begin their season with an opening-round fixture against GWS on March 7, before their first bye in round three.

Will Day is set to miss the first half of the AFL season. Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Day could target a return after the club's mid-season bye in round 14 in June, if not earlier.

"While this is unfortunate news for Will, we are pleased that the surgery was successful and that we now have a timeline to work towards for his return," Hawks football boss Rob McCartney said in a statement.

"Will has already put in a mountain of work over the off-season, so while this is clearly frustrating for him, knowing the sort of person that Will is, he will continue to do everything he can to get back onto the field as soon as possible."

Day's shoulder injury is the latest setback for the gun midfielder, who has missed Hawthorn's last two finals appearances.

He was already on a modified pre-season program after suffering a season-ending right foot injury -- a bone stress in his navicular -- in August.

After a complex collarbone injury prematurely ended his 2024 season, Day's comeback campaign was waylaid by the foot issue and required surgery in April.

Day played just two games on his return in late July before succumbing to the injury, totalling just six appearances last year.