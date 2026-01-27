'I can't give what is needed': Port's AFLW coach quits

Open Extended Reactions

Port Adelaide are searching for a new AFLW coach after the resignation of Lauren Arnell.

Arnell, citing a desire to spend more time with her family, has stepped down from the role she held for Port's four years in the women's league.

"The energy, focus and commitment required to be a senior coach is significant," Arnell said.

"And I recognise that at this point in my life, I'm not able to give the role, and the program, what it truly deserves."

Arnell was appointed the Power's AFLW coach in 2022 after two years as the head coach of the Brisbane Lions' academy.

Arnell was Carlton's inaugural AFLW captain and, when appointed by Port, was the first former player named coach of an AFLW team.

"It has been a privilege to lead this team since day one," Arnell said.

"Being entrusted with the responsibility of building the program from its inception is something I will always be grateful for.

"I am proud of what we have achieved together in our first four seasons."