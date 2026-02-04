AFL State of Origin: Teams, key details, everything you need to know

Open Extended Reactions

For the first time since the turn of the century, state bragging rights are on the line when Western Australia hosts Victoria as the AFL brings back a once-loved format.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 AFL State of Origin match.

When and where is it being played?

The match between Western Australia and Victoria will be played at Optus Stadium on Saturday, February 14, with the first bounce set for 4:40pm local time (7:40pm AEDT).

When was it last played?

The last AFL Origin match was played at the MCG in 1999, with Victoria beating South Australia 17.19 (121) to 10.7 (67) in tough, wet conditions. Brent Harvey and Andrew McKay were named best afield for their respective sides.

The 'Big V' has been seen since that day, though, when they played against the Dream Team (the rest of Australia) in 2008 in a one-off Hall of Fame tribute match to celebrate 150 years of football, and again in 2020 against the All Stars in a bushfire relief match.

This year's game will mark the first time WA and Victoria have played each other since 1992, while it was those two states that contested the inaugural Origin fixture back in 1977.

Victoria will face WA in February, 2026. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Why is it returning?

When the AFL announced the concept's return late last year, CEO Andrew Dillon said the following, noting the league had been speaking with its clubs and players for quite some time: "We've been talking with the clubs over a period and if the players buy in, the clubs buy in. Ultimately it's about us playing games that the fans want and we know that the fans will flock to this game when we get the best players from WA and Victoria on a massive stage."

Whether it's genuine demand or sheer curiosity, it has been well received, with a capacity 60,000 crowd expected in Perth.

Who is playing?

Both teams will be stacked with talent, with names such as Marcus Bontempelli, Nick Daicos, and Patrick Dangerfield donning the Big V, and Paddy Cripps, Shai Bolton, and Kysaiah Pickett ready to light it up for WA.

Here are the full squads:

VIC

Noah Anderson

Lachie Ash

Josh Battle

Marcus Bontempelli

Zak Butters

Sam Collins

Jeremy Cameron

Nick Daicos

Patrick Dangerfield

Sam Darcy

Max Gawn

Jack Gunston

Toby Greene

Blake Hardwick

Max Holmes

Zach Merrett

Hugh McCluggage

Ed Richards

Matt Rowell

Caleb Serong

Jack Sinclair

Bailey Smith

Tom Stewart

Jacob Weitering

Tristan Xerri

WA

Callum Ah Chee

Tom Barrass

Liam Baker

Shai Bolton

Nathan Broad

Charlie Cameron

Darcy Cameron

Jordan Clark

Stephen Coniglio

Paddy Cripps

Tim English

Mitch Georgiades

Bradley Hill

Jesse Hogan

Lawson Humphreys

Luke Jackson

Rory Lobb

Aaron Naughton

Jaeger O'Meara

Kysaiah Pickett

Wil Powell

Trent Rivers

Sam Taylor

Chad Warner

Jake Waterman

Who is unavailable and why?

There are some players under injury clouds, headlined by GWS duo Jesse Hogan (foot) and Toby Greene (glute), while Jeremy Cameron could also miss after not yet fully recovering from the broken arm he sustained in last year's Grand Final. West Coast recruit Brandon Starcevich (knee) has already been withdrawn.

Who is coaching

Two-time Geelong premiership coach Chris Scott will be in charge of Victoria, while Sydney's Dean Cox, who hails from the west and is one of the Eagles' greatest names, will lead WA.

What is the match format and are there any rule changes?

While not yet confirmed, it is expected the match will have the same structure as a regular AFL game, with 20 minute quarters plus time on. With bigger squad sizes, each team could be given additional bench rotations, increasing from the standard 75 given to teams in the home-and-away season.

There will be a host of new rules to look out for, though, such as last-disposal out of bounds.

What jumpers will Victoria and Western Australia wear?

Victoria will wear the iconic navy blue guernsey with a white 'V', with WA to wear the classic jumper featuring a black swan on a gold base.

How can fans watch?

This year's Origin clash will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and Fox Sports, and can also be streamed on 7Plus and Kayo.

You can also stay tuned to espn.com.au for previews, highlights, reports, and match reaction.