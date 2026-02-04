'Super damaging': Adelaide's high hopes for young star

Open Extended Reactions

Adelaide missed out on recruiting some AFL midfield guns, but believe they have found one in-house who is ready to fire.

The Crows are increasingly bullish about Josh Rachele's potential to morph from a goalsneak into an on-ball weapon in the looming AFL season.

The Crows chased renowned midfielders Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver in the last trade period, but the duo joined Gold Coast and GWS respectively.

Rachele has been a standout at pre-season training among the Crows' midfield, evidenced by eye-catching ball-winning accompanied by four goals in a match simulation session last week.

The Crows are bullish about Josh Rachele entering 2026. Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"His move into the midfield has been super damaging," teammate Max Michalanney told reporters on Wednesday.

"You saw in the match simulation last week where he kicked four goals and had 20-odd touches -- he is one to watch this year, he's going to be a dangerous player.

"Something that has always been part of his game is his elite foot skills.

"So having him around the footy through the middle, distributing through the midfield, has been something we have been working on. Hopefully he can dominate this year."

Rachele, a 70-gamer entering his fifth AFL season, had previously played as a forward, with an occasional spurt on-ball.

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

The 22-year-old's output last season - when the Crows returned to the finals for the first since 2017 but bowed out with consecutive losses after finishing minor premiers - was hampered by a serious knee in July.

Rachele only returned for what ultimately was the Crows' last game, playing as a substitute in a home semi-final loss to Hawthorn.

The precocious talent appears earmarked for a dual midfield-forward role and was becoming increasingly recognised by teammates as a leader of the club.

"Just the maturity ... he's a real leader of our footy club now," Michalanney said.

"When he talks, boys listen.

"And he's a real role model for the young boys because he has got elite training standards and knows the game back to front.

"So he is someone we're leaning on for advice, and he's going to be a leader long-term."